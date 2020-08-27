E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gone at last! High Street barriers dubbed as ‘ugly’ finally removed

PUBLISHED: 19:03 27 August 2020

The social distancing barriers in Hadleigh High Street have finally been removed after weeks of dispute between locals and the town council. Picture: NEIL BEVIS

The social distancing barriers in Hadleigh High Street have finally been removed after weeks of dispute between locals and the town council. Picture: NEIL BEVIS

Archant

Controversial barriers designed to improve social distancing in Hadleigh High Street have finally been taken down after weeks of bitter dispute.

Vans from Suffolk Highways gathered to remove the social distancing barriers in Hadleigh High Street. Picture: NEIL BEVISVans from Suffolk Highways gathered to remove the social distancing barriers in Hadleigh High Street. Picture: NEIL BEVIS

The orange barriers, which were dubbed as “ugly”, were erected on July 28to create a new one-way system as part of Suffolk’s Safer Spaces scheme.

However, Hadleigh Town Council faced widespread criticism from locals, who claimed the scheme was affecting trade and disrupting the high street.

Meeting virtually on Thursday, August 20, the town council voted to have Suffolk Highways remove the barriers immediately.

Vans turned up at 11am on Thursday to begin the process.

Neil Bevis, Hadleigh business owner and co-founder of the foodbank, has led a group for the removal of the barriers and was delighted to see them go. Picture: NEIL BEVISNeil Bevis, Hadleigh business owner and co-founder of the foodbank, has led a group for the removal of the barriers and was delighted to see them go. Picture: NEIL BEVIS

Neil Bevis, local business owner and co-founder of the Hadleigh Foodbank, created a group for those who opposed the barriers and campaigned for their removal over the last month.

He was delighted to see the barriers had come down and said: “I was very happy to see the barriers come down today and all the shop owners and staff I have spoken to so far are ecstatic.

You may also want to watch:

“I went into three shops on the high street this afternoon and they said their trade was almost back to normal within just half a day of the barriers being down.

“Looking around, it already felt the street had become busier with more people out and about.”

The barriers had caused issues with trade, as the allocated delivery bays were often taken up - meaning shops failed to have goods delivered.

Mr Bevis is intending to form a new discussion group after requests from residents, where it is hoped they can form ideas of how to improve the town and put them to the council.

Much of the frustration felt by the town council was due to the fact they had voted for the barriers in May, shortly after the height of the pandemic.

However, due to essential works in Magdalen Road, this meant they were not erected until late July – during which time the risk of coronavirus had decreased.

Councillors maintained at the meeting that had they known this, there would have been time to consult businesses and residents - which would have potentially stopped the scheme from happening in the first place.

The council is now looking to find a more permanent solution for the High Street and is working with Babergh District Council on its Hadleigh Vision project.

MORE: Is it right for the barriers to go? Hadleigh still split over decision

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed: Suffolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

Kersey is the third most-expensive village to buy a home in in Suffolk, with an average house price of £624,457. Picture: Getty Images

A14 closed for over five hours after serious crash between two lorries

The A14 closed after two lorries collided Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man dies after two lorries collide on A14

Lorries tailed back for miles on the A14 following the collision Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed: Suffolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

Kersey is the third most-expensive village to buy a home in in Suffolk, with an average house price of £624,457. Picture: Getty Images

A14 closed for over five hours after serious crash between two lorries

The A14 closed after two lorries collided Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man dies after two lorries collide on A14

Lorries tailed back for miles on the A14 following the collision Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Woman dies after collision with car on housing estate

A woman has died after being involved in a collision with a car in Greenstead Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Knife-wielding man who robbed mum and baby in Asda is jailed

Charlie Anderson has been jailed for five years and 10 months following the robbery Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Prison guard claims he was ‘threatened’ into smuggling in drugs

Highpoint prison, near Haverhill Picture: MICHAEL HALL

Lorry driver who died following A14 collision named by police

Lorries tailed back for miles on the A14 following the collision Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Man in 20s dies and two others seriously injured in A137 crash

One person has died following the collision on the A137. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT