Nostalgia

Are you in our Halloween gallery from 1970s, 80s and 90s?

Halloween Day at Felixstowe Library in October 1979 Picture: ARCHANT

Do you remember joining in with pumpkin carving, apple bobbing and other Halloween fun and games?

Halloween Bazaar at Bury St Edmunds Corn Exchange in October 1981 Picture: ARCHANT Halloween Bazaar at Bury St Edmunds Corn Exchange in October 1981 Picture: ARCHANT

Today we are looking back at a range of eerie fun in years gone by, including children’s Halloween parties.

Children of Landseer Playgroup in Ipswich enjoying their Halloween party in 1991 Picture: ARCHANT Children of Landseer Playgroup in Ipswich enjoying their Halloween party in 1991 Picture: ARCHANT

Before annual trick or treating really caught on in the UK, youngsters regularly dressed up for other celebrations of the season across Suffolk.

Halloween activities at the Museum of East Anglian Life in Stowmarket in October 1988 Picture: ARCHANT Halloween activities at the Museum of East Anglian Life in Stowmarket in October 1988 Picture: ARCHANT

Do you recognise yourself or a friend or family member in any of these photos?

Acton and Waldingfield Brownies celebrate Halloween in October 1987 Picture: ARCHANT Acton and Waldingfield Brownies celebrate Halloween in October 1987 Picture: ARCHANT

Our gallery includes a Halloween bazaar in Bury St Edmunds in 1981, and pumpkin-themed activities at the Museum of East Anglian Life in Stowmarket in 1988.

Youngsters all dressed up for Halloween at Woodbridge in October 1987 Picture: ARCHANT Youngsters all dressed up for Halloween at Woodbridge in October 1987 Picture: ARCHANT

Libraries also hosted special events involving story times on ever-so-slightly spooky themes.

A Halloween party at Melton Grange in 1982 Picture: ARCHANT A Halloween party at Melton Grange in 1982 Picture: ARCHANT

