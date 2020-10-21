Are you in our Halloween gallery from 1970s, 80s and 90s?
PUBLISHED: 18:00 22 October 2020
Do you remember joining in with pumpkin carving, apple bobbing and other Halloween fun and games?
Today we are looking back at a range of eerie fun in years gone by, including children’s Halloween parties.
Before annual trick or treating really caught on in the UK, youngsters regularly dressed up for other celebrations of the season across Suffolk.
Do you recognise yourself or a friend or family member in any of these photos?
Our gallery includes a Halloween bazaar in Bury St Edmunds in 1981, and pumpkin-themed activities at the Museum of East Anglian Life in Stowmarket in 1988.
Libraries also hosted special events involving story times on ever-so-slightly spooky themes.
