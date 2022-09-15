Halloween house in Suffolk set for spookiest show yet after two years off
A Suffolk Halloween house of horrors is returning after two years off – and its creator is promising the scariest ghouls yet.
Last year, Woodbridge man Lorrie Thackeray had to cancel his annual spooky display because of his dog’s ill health, while in 2020 the Covid-19 pandemic meant he could only hold an outdoor spooky maze.
However, the father-of-two said this year, his home in Peterhouse Crescent would be ready to shock with extra frights, including monsters that jump up out of converted recycling bins.
His extravaganza regular welcomes between 300 and 400 visitors, but the pandemic restrictions meant only around 100 people attended in 2020.
The outdoor maze will also be returning for the Halloween spooktacular at the end of October, which has been taking place since 2014.
Some of the indoor horrors have included a bath filled with blood, while he also decorates his living room and installs strobe lighting to create a frightening atmosphere.
The 29-year-old makes most of the props himself and also helps to raise money for charities, usually around £300, with this year’s good cause being Cancer Research UK.
“I am hoping to recreate the maze that I had during the Covid pandemic in the front garden, as well as decorating the house, with the aim to make this the biggest one we have done ever.
“Now that Covid is not as bad as it was probably a few years ago, it would be good to give everyone something back by decorating the house inside so people can walk through,” Mr Thackeray said.
He views Halloween in the same way that many see Christmas, adding: “I have always been a massive Halloween fan.
“When it is Christmas, I am always looking forward to the next Halloween, so I thought I would open my house up and let people walk through and over the years, it has got scarier and scarier.”
His children Layla-May, eight and Freddy, seven, also love the displays.