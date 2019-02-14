Sunny

‘World-famous’ harpist jailed for sexually abusing schoolboy to have case reviewed by appeal judges

14 February, 2019 - 10:28
Renowned harpist Danielle Perrett has been jailed for more than four years for sexually abusing a schoolboy in the 1980s. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Archant

A world-renowned Suffolk harpist jailed for sexually abusing a schoolboy in the 1980s will have her case reviewed by leading judges today.

Danielle Perrett, who has played for the Queen and several Prime Ministers, is looking to challenge her conviction and sentence at a Court of Appeal hearing in London today, Thursday, February 14.

In February last year, Perrett, 59, of Bridge Street, Alpheton, Suffolk, was jailed or four years and nine months after being found guilty of six counts of indecent assault.

She was sentenced alongside ex-fiance Richard Barton-Wood, 68, who was convicted of separately indecently assaulting the boy while he was in his early teens.

Barton-Wood, of Church Street, Wynmondham, Norfolk, was found guilty of seven counts of indecent assault and one of attempted indecent assault and jailed for four years and nine months.

Both denied the charges but were convicted after a four-week trial at Ipswich Crown Court.

Their victim, now an adult, told the court that Barton-Wood had worked as a substitute teacher at his school and had sexually assaulted him on sailing and camping trips.

The victim told jurors that on separate occasions Perrett took his virginity and performed sex acts on him.

Sentencing the pair, Judge Rupert Overbury said: “Your reputations are now in tatters and Miss Perrett’s notoriety will be of a very different nature than a world-famous harpist.”

Perrett will have her applications for permission to appeal against conviction and sentence heard by Lord Justice Coulson, Mrs Justice Cutts and Judge Paul Thomas QC.

