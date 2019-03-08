'Fresh take' on harvest festival in Bury St Edmunds

A previous harvest festival event at St Edmundsbury Cathedral in Bury St Edmunds Picture: PHIL MORLEY Archant

Celebrating Suffolk food and drink and tackling food poverty are the themes at this year's harvest festival at St Edmundsbury Cathedral.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A full day of events is planned to mark this year's Suffolk Harvest in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday, October 13.

Live music from local bands, craft ales to enjoy and the chance to see the Suffolk Trinity (Suffolk Punch, Red Poll cattle and Suffolk sheep) await visitors from 11am to 4pm in the area near the Norman Tower.

During the morning a procession of tractors, organised by the Young Farmers, makes its way to Angel Hill where they will assemble from 12 noon.

You may also want to watch:

A procession of giant vegetables and a 'paper' tractor, made by local school children and a local Cub pack, weaves its way through the town from the Arc to arrive at the cathedral in time for the service at 2pm.

The 45-minute service, hosted by BBC Radio Suffolk's Mark Murphy and Lesley Dolphin, includes traditional hymns, readings and prayers. Wheelbarrows of produce and donations will be offered during the singing. Donations to the Gatehouse foodbank (tinned only) can be made on the day.

The Dean of St Edmundsbury, the Very Reverend Joe Hawes, said: "Our theme is 'Thanksgiving for Suffolk's Harvest, celebrating local food and drink and tackling food poverty'.

"We want to offer a fresh take on harvest and we are delighted to be working with many partners from the agricultural community as well as the local foodbank."

The entertainment continues after the service with Morris dancers, another procession of wheelbarrows and the crowning of the Harvest King and Queen.