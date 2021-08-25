News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Harvest is well underway in Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Suzanne Day

Published: 1:39 PM August 25, 2021   
Harvest underway near Monks Eleigh in Suffolk

Phil Alcoe was on a 10 mile bike ride when he captured this photograph of the harvest underway near Monks Eleigh in Suffolk - Credit: Phil Alcoe

Photography enthusiast Phil Alcoe, 56, struck it lucky on Tuesday evening when he captured some impressive pictures of the harvest near Monks Eleigh. 

Mr Alcoe, who lives in Bildeston, said he has "always been fascinated by farm machinery and the weather," and saw the "incredible sight of harvest underway" as he undertook a 10 mile bike ride.  

Harvest Suffolk

Harvest in Suffolk traditionally takes place in July and August - Credit: Phil Alcoe

Suffolk harvest

Photographs of the Suffolk harvest were captured by a Bildeston shop owner - Credit: Phil Alcoe

Despite wanting to be a farmer when he was younger, Mr Alcoe now owns and runs Bildeston Village Stores and Post Office, he said: "Suffolk is a great county, I was born here in 1964 and wouldn't live anywhere else, I have been all around the world, you can't beat East Anglia." 

The shop owner took the photographs at a field between Monks Eleigh and Swingleton Green at a high point where you can see five churches.

Harvest season in Suffolk traditionally takes place in July and August. 

Harvest Suffolk 2021

The photographs of the harvest near Monks Eleigh were taken on the evening of Tuesday, August 24 - Credit: Phil Alcoe

Suffolk harvest

Photographs of the Suffolk harvest were captured by a Bildeston shop owner - Credit: Phil Alcoe



