Harvest is well underway in Suffolk
- Credit: Phil Alcoe
Photography enthusiast Phil Alcoe, 56, struck it lucky on Tuesday evening when he captured some impressive pictures of the harvest near Monks Eleigh.
Mr Alcoe, who lives in Bildeston, said he has "always been fascinated by farm machinery and the weather," and saw the "incredible sight of harvest underway" as he undertook a 10 mile bike ride.
Despite wanting to be a farmer when he was younger, Mr Alcoe now owns and runs Bildeston Village Stores and Post Office, he said: "Suffolk is a great county, I was born here in 1964 and wouldn't live anywhere else, I have been all around the world, you can't beat East Anglia."
The shop owner took the photographs at a field between Monks Eleigh and Swingleton Green at a high point where you can see five churches.
Harvest season in Suffolk traditionally takes place in July and August.