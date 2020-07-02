E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

What questions do you want to ask about coronavirus in Suffolk?

PUBLISHED: 14:23 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:52 02 July 2020

The Suffolk Health and Wellbeing Board meeting will give you a chance to ask questions about the county's handling of the pandemic. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Suffolk Health and Wellbeing Board meeting will give you a chance to ask questions about the county's handling of the pandemic. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

People will be able to ask public health leaders about the effects of the Covid-19 crisis in Suffolk at a meeting later this month.

The Suffolk Health and Wellbeing Board meeting on Thursday, July 16 will have a specific focus on the county’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.

It will also aim to agree what the next priorities are to protect the health of Suffolk people and support businesses to reopen safely.

You may also want to watch:

The board said: “We would like to invite your questions on the impact of coronavirus on the health and wellbeing of Suffolk people over the last four months and what this means for Suffolk going forward.”

People can email questions to the Health and Wellbeing Board or nsend them via social media - Healthy Suffolk on Twitter, or on Facebook.

Questions can be submitted in writing or recorded via video or audio - but must be received by noon on Wednesday, July 8.

Due to the limitation of time available, it will not be possible to respond to all questions during the meeting - but the board will endeavour to ask as many as possible.

All questions will receive a response in writing by Friday, July 31.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘She has gone to be an angel now’ - mum’s heartbreak at tragic death of Hope, 22

Hope Denning, who has died aged 22, was described by her mother Lorna as

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police called to sudden death of man in Ipswich flat

Suffolk police are not treating the man's death as suspicious Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man in 20s dies in motorbike crash

Suffolk police closed the A143 in Stradishall this afternoon due to the accident. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘She has gone to be an angel now’ - mum’s heartbreak at tragic death of Hope, 22

Hope Denning, who has died aged 22, was described by her mother Lorna as

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police called to sudden death of man in Ipswich flat

Suffolk police are not treating the man's death as suspicious Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man in 20s dies in motorbike crash

Suffolk police closed the A143 in Stradishall this afternoon due to the accident. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Schools to return in full from September – but union says plan to abandon social distancing is ‘reckless’

Social distancing measures in schools are expected to be relaxed when all pupils return in September. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Truck driver in court over 146kg heroin and cocaine find at port

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Big changes planned for Foxhall Recycling Centre unveiled

Foxhall Recycling Centre will now accept vans, trailers and trade waste alongside 10 other tips across Suffolk. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Chance of further thunder this evening

There is a low chance of thunder in Suffolk on Thursday evening Picture: PETER CUTTS

Have you seen missing Daisy Bartrum, 17?

Suffolk police are appealing for information to help find missing Ipswich teenager Daisy Bartrum Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE