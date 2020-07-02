What questions do you want to ask about coronavirus in Suffolk?

The Suffolk Health and Wellbeing Board meeting will give you a chance to ask questions about the county's handling of the pandemic. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

People will be able to ask public health leaders about the effects of the Covid-19 crisis in Suffolk at a meeting later this month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Suffolk Health and Wellbeing Board meeting on Thursday, July 16 will have a specific focus on the county’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.

It will also aim to agree what the next priorities are to protect the health of Suffolk people and support businesses to reopen safely.

You may also want to watch:

The board said: “We would like to invite your questions on the impact of coronavirus on the health and wellbeing of Suffolk people over the last four months and what this means for Suffolk going forward.”

People can email questions to the Health and Wellbeing Board or nsend them via social media - Healthy Suffolk on Twitter, or on Facebook.

Questions can be submitted in writing or recorded via video or audio - but must be received by noon on Wednesday, July 8.

Due to the limitation of time available, it will not be possible to respond to all questions during the meeting - but the board will endeavour to ask as many as possible.

All questions will receive a response in writing by Friday, July 31.