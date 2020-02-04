E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

New health records sharing plan introduced for Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 19:06 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 19:06 04 February 2020

Dr John Oates said My Care Record would make heathcare more efficient for patients. Picture: PAGEPIX

Dr John Oates said My Care Record would make heathcare more efficient for patients. Picture: PAGEPIX

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Patients in Suffolk will experience more efficient liaison between healthcare providers, thanks to a new medical records system.

My Care Record allows different healthcare providers to access up-to-date health records of patients, which aims to make the service more efficient, reduce waiting times and prevent needless mistakes.

Developed in May last year, health professionals previously needed to seek permission from patients for their health records to be shared between organisations, but now must 'opt-out' rather than 'opt-in'.

It means that 75% of the county's one million patients are now signed up, giving them an increased prospect of good care.

Among the benefits for patients will be the ability to see exactly which organisations are part of the scheme, a reduced need for different health organisations to have to ask patients what medication they are on, and the ability to find out key details for vulnerable patients quicker.

It means that unnecessary tests will not have to be made, saving time and money.

It could also help prevent the kinds of missed information that can contribute to serious failings or deaths.

Julie Irving, information sharing programme manager with the Ipswich and East Suffolk and West Suffolk clinical commissioning groups, said: "It will cut out the unnecessary questions.

You may also want to watch:

"A community nurse treating someone in their own home can work out a care plan in 20 minutes instead of 90 minutes - there are huge efficiencies to be had here.

"It's better for patients who don't know what medication they are on."

According to the CCGs, many patients incorrectly thought this was technology the health organisations already had in place.

The scheme has cost £230,000 to set up, with a further £70,000 in future improvements.

The wider plan is for it to be introduced across the whole of the region.

Currently voluntary organisations are not signed up, but future developments plan to introduce those where necessary.

Dr John Oates, clinical lead for integrated care at the CCGs, said: "We can start to look at services as one.

"If an ambulance and a GP share information in real time for example, you can start to make operational changes around a patient to support them, and you can see how that will make a difference to the quality of care."

Visit the CCGs website here to find out more.

Most Read

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

Partner pays emotional tribute to ‘soul mate’ Danny Ayres

Danny Ayres, who has died, aged 33. Photo: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Witches owner Chris Louis pays tribute to Danny Ayres after sudden death

Danny Ayres in Mildenhall colours Picture: CAROL DOWNIE

Greater Anglia’s last diesel trains head west as new Stadlers complete takeover

A Greater Anglia train pulls out of Woodbridge station on the East Suffolk Line - these trains have now been sent to the East Midlands. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Get wine, gin, cheeseboards and Tiptree cakes at new Suffolk wine bar

A new wine bar has opened in Suffolk, the Cobblers wine bar is a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

Partner pays emotional tribute to ‘soul mate’ Danny Ayres

Danny Ayres, who has died, aged 33. Photo: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Witches owner Chris Louis pays tribute to Danny Ayres after sudden death

Danny Ayres in Mildenhall colours Picture: CAROL DOWNIE

Greater Anglia’s last diesel trains head west as new Stadlers complete takeover

A Greater Anglia train pulls out of Woodbridge station on the East Suffolk Line - these trains have now been sent to the East Midlands. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Get wine, gin, cheeseboards and Tiptree cakes at new Suffolk wine bar

A new wine bar has opened in Suffolk, the Cobblers wine bar is a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Nineteen failings unveiled in review of controversial school transport policy

School transport in Suffolk has been a controversial issue. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

New book on powerful duke who owned Framlingham Castle

Framlingham Castle, once owned by Thomas, 2nd Duke of Norfolk; and the new biography Pictures: ANDREW HIRST AND PEN & SWORD

Firefighters remove roof to tackle outbuilding blaze near chip shop

A photo showing the damage caused by the fire in Newmarket. Picture: MATT SADLER

New health records sharing plan introduced for Suffolk

Dr John Oates said My Care Record would make heathcare more efficient for patients. Picture: PAGEPIX

This beautiful riverside house near Sutton Hoo could be yours for £1.5million

The house has four bedrooms and three luxury bathrooms Picture: JACKSON-STOPS
Drive 24