Police cordon removed from Suffolk heathland after forensic investigation
PUBLISHED: 13:00 22 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:26 22 October 2020
A police cordon put in place around a patch of Suffolk heathland two days ago, has been removed after investigations finished.
Officers were stationed at the heathland between Sutton and Hollesley on Tuesday night, October 20, after a report from a member of the public.
They had called in to express concern about an altered area of the heath near MoD Woodbridge, which appeared to have been dug over some time ago.
Forensic teams were spotted on scene and the cordon remained up until today.
A Suffolk Constabulary spokesperson said that as of this morning enquiries at the site were complete and the scene had been lifted.
