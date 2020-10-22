Police cordon removed from Suffolk heathland after forensic investigation

Officers were investigating a patch of heathland in Sutton after they received a call from a member of the public expressing a concern for an altered area of heathland that appeared to have been dug over some time ago. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A police cordon put in place around a patch of Suffolk heathland two days ago, has been removed after investigations finished.

The cordon at the patch of heathland between Sutton and Hollesley, near MoD Woodbridge, has now been lifted. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The cordon at the patch of heathland between Sutton and Hollesley, near MoD Woodbridge, has now been lifted. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Officers were stationed at the heathland between Sutton and Hollesley on Tuesday night, October 20, after a report from a member of the public.

They had called in to express concern about an altered area of the heath near MoD Woodbridge, which appeared to have been dug over some time ago.

Forensic teams were spotted on scene and the cordon remained up until today.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesperson said that as of this morning enquiries at the site were complete and the scene had been lifted.