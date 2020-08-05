Weekend heatwave on the way as doctors issue health warning over 34C temperatures

People having been flocking to the beach at Felixstowe during the warm weather, but health officials have now issued warnings for people to take care during the next expected heatwave.

Doctors have issued health warnings as Suffolk heads into a heatwave that could bring temperatures as high as 34C.

Their messages come after the Met Office issued a level three heatwave warning, indicating increasingly hot conditions can be expected in the region from Friday.

Temperatures are expected to hover around the high 20s to low 30s every day until mid next week, with Friday (August 7) set to be one of the hottest days of the year.

Adam Dury, forecaster at Norwich-based Weatherquest, said temperatures will be higher than average for this time of year and Thursday will have highs of around 28C.

Mr Dury said: “Friday may have a misty and foggy start, but it will quickly clear.

“It will be a sunny and dry day with temperatures reaching 33C on average – with western parts of the county potentially getting up to 34C. This is due to southerly winds.

“Saturday will be slightly cooler but again could reach around 29C to 30C and Sunday will be warm again.

“There is a chance of some thunderstorms on Sunday too, but heading into the week it could again be high 20s to low 30s.”

As the mercury rises, GPs have reminded people to stay hydrated, avoid direct sunlight and to use sun cream and sunglasses.

Dr Mark Shenton, a GP in Stowmarket and chairman of NHS Ipswich and East Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said: “If you have a heart condition it is important that you keep out of the hot sun, stay hydrated and avoid too much exertion.

“Babies less than six months old should be kept out of direct sunlight and older infants should also be kept out of the sun as much as possible. Attach a sunshade to your baby’s pushchair, make sure your child wears a sunhat and apply a sunscreen with an SPF of at least 15 to your baby’s skin.”

Dr Christopher Browning, a GP in Long Melford and chairman of NHS West Suffolk CCG, added: “Dehydration in older people can cause dizziness and light headedness and is a major cause of falls. Older people often experience a reduced sensation of thirst, meaning they don’t realise they need a drink.

“Family members and carers should be aware of the symptoms of dehydration which includes sluggishness, confusion, dizziness and dark urine. Don’t rely on an older person telling you they are thirsty, instead ensure they are having a drink at specific times of day whether they are thirsty or not.”