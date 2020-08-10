Suffolk set for another sweltering day – but rain and storms could be on the way

Temperatures are again set to top 30C on another sweltering day in Suffolk – before the chance of rain and storms.

The western parts of the county will again see the highest temperatures, with the mercury predicted to rise as high as 33C.

In the east, temperatures will be marginally cooler – while seaside resorts are likely to reach a more pleasant 24C.

But the high temperatures could bring thundery showers with them, forecasters have warned.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for thunderstorms remains in place across the country until Thursday.

Fred Best, meteorologist at East Anglia-based Weatherquest, said: “For most places it is going to be a dry and sunny day with high temperatures.

“Going into the afternoon we are going to see some thick cloud cover and there could also be some heavy and thundery showers in the west.

“There is also a small chance of isolated storms over the east coast.”