E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk set for another sweltering day – but rain and storms could be on the way

PUBLISHED: 09:16 10 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:16 10 August 2020

Temperatures are again set to top 30C in some parts of Suffolk Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Temperatures are again set to top 30C in some parts of Suffolk Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Archant

Temperatures are again set to top 30C on another sweltering day in Suffolk – before the chance of rain and storms.

The western parts of the county will again see the highest temperatures, with the mercury predicted to rise as high as 33C.

In the east, temperatures will be marginally cooler – while seaside resorts are likely to reach a more pleasant 24C.

You may also want to watch:

But the high temperatures could bring thundery showers with them, forecasters have warned.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for thunderstorms remains in place across the country until Thursday.

Fred Best, meteorologist at East Anglia-based Weatherquest, said: “For most places it is going to be a dry and sunny day with high temperatures.

“Going into the afternoon we are going to see some thick cloud cover and there could also be some heavy and thundery showers in the west.

“There is also a small chance of isolated storms over the east coast.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Car driver doing donuts in Tesco car park at 1am ‘faces £400 in fines’

The car was seized in the car park of Stowmarket Tesco. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The 10 most eye-catching League One summer signings so far

**EMBARGOED UNTIL - 2200 SATURDAY JUNE 20, 2020** Zain Westbrooke during the Trophy Presentation at Ryton training ground, Coventry.

‘Come and enjoy the lake over the summer’

Will Jack serving ice-creams at Needham Lake Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Needham Market pub goes up for sale

The Lion pub at Needham Market - there has been a pub on the site since the early 17th century. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Car driver doing donuts in Tesco car park at 1am ‘faces £400 in fines’

The car was seized in the car park of Stowmarket Tesco. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The 10 most eye-catching League One summer signings so far

**EMBARGOED UNTIL - 2200 SATURDAY JUNE 20, 2020** Zain Westbrooke during the Trophy Presentation at Ryton training ground, Coventry.

‘Come and enjoy the lake over the summer’

Will Jack serving ice-creams at Needham Lake Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Needham Market pub goes up for sale

The Lion pub at Needham Market - there has been a pub on the site since the early 17th century. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Car driver doing donuts in Tesco car park at 1am ‘faces £400 in fines’

The car was seized in the car park of Stowmarket Tesco. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Overnight A14 closures - full details revealed

Make sure you know what roadworks will impact your journey this week Picture: GREGG BROWN

Headteacher warns fairly-earned A-level and GCSE results could be downgraded

Copleston High School principal Andy Green. Picture: COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL

Chemical ‘spill’ sparks large emergency services response

There was a chemical spill at the Merck site in Homefield Road, Haverhill, at about 4.30pm today Picture: GOOGLE MAPS