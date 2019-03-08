Gallery

WARNING: Further electric storms expected overnight

Incredible lightning taken over a farm in Blaxhall Picture: GEMMA REDDINGTON GEMMA REDDINGTON

The skies over Suffolk will again light up tonight as another lightning storm is predicted to hit.

The storms, which will bring flashes of lightning and clashes of thunder as well as heavy downpours, are due to last into Saturday morning, according to East Anglian forecasters Weatherquest.

The storms will bring light relief after another day of stifling heat, and should bring cooler conditions.

Forecaster Adam Dury said the weekend and the start of next week will not be as hot as it has been for the last two days.

He said Saturday would still be quite humid with rain showers on and off during the day. Temperatures will be in the low 20s.

On Sunday there will be fewer showers and the air will feel fresher.

Mr Dury said this will set the tone for the start of next week - although things could warm up again towards next weekend.

He said: "As the week goes on temperatures could start to go up again, but we're looking at them going up to the mid-20s which is a few degrees higher than average at this time of the year, but nothing like we've seen over the last few days. We aren't looking at the high 30s again next week!"