'Everything is running out' - Suffolk Hedgehog Hospital forced to close

PUBLISHED: 19:30 26 July 2019

Sue Stubley's Hedgehog Hospital is to close following an influx of admissions and lack of funding Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sue Stubley's Hedgehog Hospital is to close following an influx of admissions and lack of funding Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A hospital which takes in young and injured hedgehogs has been forced to close its doors after a huge number of admissions has caused a shortage in supplies and funding.

Sue Stubley with one of the hedgehogs Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSue Stubley with one of the hedgehogs Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Hedgehog Hospital based in Newmarket has had an unprecedented number of baby admission in the past few weeks and numerous critically injured and sick adults stretching resources.

Many of the hedgehogs have either been injured by garden equipment or are severely dehydrated and need consistent care.

With resources already running low, the rush of admissions has meant that the hospital, which is run out of the Suffolk home of Sue Stubley, has had to temporarily close.

Mrs Stubley said: "Everything is running out. Funds, food, drugs and equipment. The line has got to be drawn somewhere for the welfare of the hedgehogs already in our care.

Many of the hedgehogs in her care have been injured by garden equipment or are severely dehydrated Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNMany of the hedgehogs in her care have been injured by garden equipment or are severely dehydrated Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"I have had a few sleepless nights trying to get round to them all and it has now got to the point where I can't care for any more properly.

"One of the issues I have is that I don't have enough space. There is a bit of land next to us which I would love to buy to make an extension.

"But if anyone has any land that we could use, it would be amazing."

According to Mrs Stubley, one of the reasons there has been so many more admission is because people are becoming more aware of when a hedgehog needs help.

A baby hedgehog that is being nursed back to health by Sue Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNA baby hedgehog that is being nursed back to health by Sue Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

You may also want to watch:

She also said there are few things members of the public can do to help a jaded creature.

The hedgehog guru suggests that putting down a shallow dish filled with water is one of the best things to do to help an ailed hog.

Members of the public are also asked to be careful with garden machinery like grass strimmers which can cause hedgehogs serious injury.

Sue Stubley has had an influx of baby hedgehogs at her Hedgehog hospital Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSue Stubley has had an influx of baby hedgehogs at her Hedgehog hospital Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"Almost every hedgehog we get is dehydrated," added Mrs Stubley.

"Giving hogs a drink is really important especially with the weather in the coming days.

"Some of the adults also come in with some serious injuries due to garden strimmers so be careful when using them.

"People can also help by donating food, wet cat or dog food is great, or donating money which we can use for medication and medical equipment like syringes and needles."

Sue has been running the hospital in Newmarket Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSue has been running the hospital in Newmarket Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

