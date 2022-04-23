'Cheeky' Clover the hedgehog becomes TikTok hit

Video

Becca Smith with her TikTok star Clover the pygmy hedgehog, at their home in Stratford St Mary. - Credit: Archant 2022

A video of a Suffolk hedgehog enjoying a walk in the bath has blown up on TikTok to attract more than 19 million views.

Clover, the one-year-old African Pygmy Hedgehog, has amassed quite the following since her owner Becca Smith posted the video on the social media site last week.

Becca, from Stratford St Mary, on the Suffolk and Essex border, has been surprised by the reaction to the post on their account misscutieclover.

The video has been seen 19m times, which is more than one-and-a-half times the population of London, and has more than 90,000 comments and 4.3m likes.

Becca said: "I thought she looks cute, I will take a quick video. I put my phone down and locked it and then I uploaded it to TikTok. I checked my phone the next morning and it had just blown up.

"My battery keeps dying because of the notifications."

The 23-year-old has owned Clover since she was a baby and described her pet as "cheeky".

Becca said: "She has grown up so much. I saw quite a few hedgehogs on Instagram and before I had Clover, I had a rescue hedgehog.

"I got attached to her and when she was gone I said this time I wanted to have one from when it was a baby, so I could go through things such as quilling.

"It is amazing to own a hedgehog. You would be surprised at how cuddly they are. They are so loving, when I'm on my bed Clover will come and cuddle up and go to sleep."

Becca does try to reply to all comments to share information about looking after a hedgehog as they have specific needs.

"I had to do a lot of research before I got one. Things you do not know is you cannot go into a shop and just get a pre-mix bag of food, you need to know what food they can have.

"They need to be warm, their house needs to be between 20 to 30 degrees.

"I do want to make sure people know hedgehogs have specific and complex needs. People do not know alot about African Pygmy Hedgehog."

The account has seen a huge growth in following with more than 60,000 people now waiting for updates on Clover.

