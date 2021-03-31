Days Gone By: Looking back at classic Suffolk Easter Egg hunts

Published: 10:00 AM March 31, 2021

From the archives: An Easter Egg hunt in Battisford in 1983 - Credit: Archant

It has been a childhood favourite among youngsters across the world – but did you enjoy an Easter Egg hunt in Suffolk in yesteryear?

Towns and villages across the county have hosted annual hunts, with children tasked to find the chocolate surprises dropped from the Easter Bunny's basket.

Easter Egg competition winners from March 1983 - Credit: Archant

Pictures in our archives bring hunts as far back as the 1960s back to life – with trails in Battisford, Woodbridge and Stowmarket among those featured.

It is believed the game came to Britain during the reign of William IV, having been a popular folk tradition in southern Germany since as early as the 16th century and a childhood favourite of Queen Victoria.

An Easter Egg hunt in Ipswich during April 1965 - Credit: Archant

With the stay at home order now lifted, outdoor hunts are taking place across the county this year for families to enjoy – with trails at Sutton Hoo, Melford Hall, Ickworth and Flatford among the many taking place over the weekend.

Prize winners from an Easter Egg hunt at USAF Woodbridge in 1968 - Credit: Archant





Children at the Museum of East Anglian Life in April 1985 - Credit: Archant



