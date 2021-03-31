Days Gone By: Looking back at classic Suffolk Easter Egg hunts
- Credit: Archant
It has been a childhood favourite among youngsters across the world – but did you enjoy an Easter Egg hunt in Suffolk in yesteryear?
Towns and villages across the county have hosted annual hunts, with children tasked to find the chocolate surprises dropped from the Easter Bunny's basket.
Pictures in our archives bring hunts as far back as the 1960s back to life – with trails in Battisford, Woodbridge and Stowmarket among those featured.
It is believed the game came to Britain during the reign of William IV, having been a popular folk tradition in southern Germany since as early as the 16th century and a childhood favourite of Queen Victoria.
With the stay at home order now lifted, outdoor hunts are taking place across the county this year for families to enjoy – with trails at Sutton Hoo, Melford Hall, Ickworth and Flatford among the many taking place over the weekend.