Suffolk Heritage Coast Marathon attracts hundreds of runners and walkers

Runners and walkers at the end of the Heritage Coast Marathon. Picture: OWEN LOWER Archant

Nearly 900 runners and walkers took part in the Heritage Coast marathon around the lanes and footpaths of east Suffolk on Sunday - raising thousands of pounds for charity.

Heritage Coast Marathon winner Sarah Fitch from Felixstowe collects her trophy. Picture OWEN LOWER Heritage Coast Marathon winner Sarah Fitch from Felixstowe collects her trophy. Picture OWEN LOWER

The marathon, half marathon and six-mile fun run has been an annual event since 1982 - and this year raised money to support the Prostate Cancer UK charity.

The marathon and half-marathon events were started by locally-based broadcaster Bill Turnbull who urged male participants and organisers to be aware of the disease - he has been receiving treatment after being diagnosed 18 months ago,

The event, which attracts both serious runners and people who like a walk through the Suffolk countryside, is run by members of the Rotary Clubs of Saxmundham and Framlingham.

Race organiser Owen Lower said: "The amount of support we receive annually from the local communities alongside devoted runners from around the country and beyond is truly remarkable.

Heritage Coast Marathon winner Barnaby Rufford from Ipswich. Picture; OWEN LOWER Heritage Coast Marathon winner Barnaby Rufford from Ipswich. Picture; OWEN LOWER

"We are proud of our unique event welcoming all levels of runners, joggers or walkers. What started out 37 years ago with a few hundred entrants continues to centre on bringing together families and communities together."

2019 results

The three courses are set in some of the most attractive Suffolk countryside the region has to offer and presents a scenic yet challenging course to competitors.

This year's top three in the different running categories are:

Bill Turnbull starts the Suffolk Heritage Coast Marathon. Picture: OWEN LOWER Bill Turnbull starts the Suffolk Heritage Coast Marathon. Picture: OWEN LOWER

Marathon - male

1. Barnaby Rufford: 3:01:17

2. Tom Cresswell: 3:01:43

3. Tom Wake: 3:06:54

Marathon - female

1. Sarah Fitch: 3:51:41

2. Emily Murray: 4:17:09

3. (Joint) Rachel Walker and Ann Zie: 4:24:15.

Half marathon - male

1. Richard Heath: 1:22:42

2. Adam Howlett: 1:22:44

3. Cooper Berry: 1:24:02

Half marathon - female

1. Katie Austin: 1:34:05

2. Paula Dye: 1:40:08

3. Jenny Thomas: 1:43:23

Six-mile - male

1. Roger Braybrooks:36:16

2. Lee Barber: 36:20

3. Jim Last: 37:17

Six-mile - female

1. Becky Smith: 41:03

2. Sarah Dudgeon: 41:48

3. Geraldine Clarke: 46:24

Fifteen years and under six-mile

1. Brandon Barber: 43:18

2. Matthew Rose: 44:38

3. Brendon Rose: 45:35