County’s high sheriff lends support to children’s literacy charity

Suffolk's High Sheriff George Vestey visited Kedington Primary Academy near Haverhill Picture: SCHOOLREADERS Archant

Suffolk’s high sheriff has lent his support to a children’s literacy charity which recruits volunteers to provide weekly one-to-one reading support in primary schools.

George Vestey visited Kedington Primary Academy last week to learn more about Schoolreaders and how it has benefited the village school near Haverhill.

Vicky Doherty, headteacher at Kedington Primary Academy, said: “We regularly have volunteers visit the school and read with the children, under the Schoolreaders scheme.

“We are delighted to participate as we feel it is of great benefit to our children – but also to the volunteers who take part.

“It was very exciting to have the high sheriff of Suffolk visit the school and I know our children greatly enjoyed the experience.”

Mr Vestey said: “Kedington Primary Academy is a lovely school and I was very impressed with the children I met.

“Schoolreaders is a very impressive initiative, benefiting both children and volunteers, and I would urge anyone, individuals or businesses, to come forward and volunteer.”

Schoolreaders is actively looking for more volunteers across Suffolk.

Anyone interested in finding out more can visit www.schoolreaders.org or call 01234 924111.