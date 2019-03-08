Sunshine and Showers

PUBLISHED: 11:30 04 August 2019

Front row from left: Sonia Lambert, Victoria Perkins, Guy Downes and Simon Garret. Back row from left: Eileen Coe, Nick Khan, Wil Gibson and Phillip Collins.

Archant

As free wifi as launched in Framlingham this weekend, we ask whether other Suffolk towns would benefit from similar digital capabilities.

For the next three months Framlingham will be the pilot for a new scheme called 'Digital Town'.

It aims to help economic development in the town by providing wifi for visitors and businesses in the centre of the town.

READ MORE: Free wifi to begin in Framlingham this weekend

Nick Khan, ESC's strategic director, said previously:"The concept is a simple one, take a small rural town in the heart of east Suffolk and explore what is possible in terms of using digital and other technology to help the town and its communities thrive.

"We will see what works, what doesn't and use that learning and evidence to expand the concept across the whole of East Suffolk."

But would your town benefit from such technology?

