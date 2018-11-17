Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Emergency closure of busy road to replace lamppost

17 November, 2018 - 08:34
Foxhall Road sign, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

A busy road near Ipswich is to be closed in an emergency for the best part of a day so that a lamppost can be replaced.

Suffolk Highways - which maintains the majority of the county’s streets, except A-roads - announced on Twitter that Foxhall Road, Foxhall would be closed between 7am and 3.30pm on Sunday, November 18 between Dobbs Lane and the A12 roundabout for what it called “an emergency street lighting column replacement”.

The organisation has asked motorists to follow diversions signposted at the site on the day and also posted a map of the area of the road affected by the closure on its Twitter page.

The section affected includes the Foxhall Road Recycling Centre, prompting questions on Twitter as to whether people would still be able to access the centre for discarding any rubbish.

A spokesman for Suffolk Highways replied on Twitter: “Access to the recycling centre will be maintained from Dobbs Lane end of the closure only.”

Video TV’s Chris Packham joins fight against huge substation in Suffolk beauty spot

07:35 Andrew Hirst
TV presenter Chris Packham, pictured at RSPB Minsmere ahead of 2016's Springwatch series, has made a video backing the Save Our Sandlings campaign Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

TV naturalist Chris Packham has called on energy bosses to “work harder” to avoid building a massive substation in a “beautiful” Suffolk habitat.

Dry and sunny weather is forecast, but prepare for colder conditions and ground frost

08:01 Mariam Ghaemi
This weekend is will remain dry, but will be feeling colder Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Plenty of sunshine is on the cards this weekend, but it will be feeling colder with ground frost appearing.

What is the riskiest road in Suffolk?

07:30 Adam Howlett
Noriwch Road has been been ranked as one of the east of England's most risky roads Picture: RACHEL EDGE

A main road into Ipswich has been ranked in the top 10 ‘riskiest roads’ in the east of England by a road safety charity.

Passenger arrested after knife found in bag on train

06:06 Andrew Papworth
Picture: NEIL PERRY

A man has been arrested after police intercepted a train and seized a knife hidden in a bag.

Everything you need to know about applying for a primary school place

8 minutes ago Suzanne Day
Which Suffolk primary school will you apply for? Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

If you are a parent of a three or four year old you will have received a letter from Suffolk County Council about school places this week. But what do you do next?

Elmer the Elephant thanks centre which raised more than £1,300 for charity

40 minutes ago Megan Aldous
Learners from WS Training rewarded with a visit from Elmer after their fundraising for St Elizabeth Hospice Picture: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE

Fashion shows, running market stalls, and sponsored runs are just a few of the things an Ipswich training provider did to raise money for charity.

