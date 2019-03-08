Partly Cloudy

Main road between Saxmundham and Leiston to be closed for roadworks

PUBLISHED: 13:35 24 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:40 24 March 2019

The B1119 at Knodishall is due to be temporarily closed by Suffolk Highways. Picture: ARCHANT

The B1119 at Knodishall is due to be temporarily closed by Suffolk Highways. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Part of the main road linking two Suffolk towns is to be shut for the best part of a day so that roadworks can be carried out.

Suffolk Highways, which looks after the majority of the county’s road and pavement network, has said that part of the B1119 Saxmundham Road at Knodishall will be closed between 9am and 2.30pm on Tuesday, March 26.

The closure is due to emergency drainage works, the organisation said.

It asked people to follow the diversion signs which will be in place on the day, which will take motorists through the village of Knodishall before going back onto the B1119.

Suffolk Highways is responsible for the maintenance of roads and pavements in the county.

This includes fixing potholes, as well as planning works like resurfacing and other improvement schemes.

The organisation gives a greater priority to the repair of roads that carry higher numbers of vehicles, with the most critical roads being fixed in two hours if they are seen to have defects.

