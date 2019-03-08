Main road between Saxmundham and Leiston to be closed for roadworks

Part of the main road linking two Suffolk towns is to be shut for the best part of a day so that roadworks can be carried out.

Part of B1119 Saxmundham Road, #Knodishall will be closed on 26 March from 9am to 2.30pm, for emergency drainage works. Please follow the diversion. #Suffolk pic.twitter.com/1gcn3S8E8o — Suffolk Highways (@Suff_highways) March 20, 2019

Suffolk Highways, which looks after the majority of the county’s road and pavement network, has said that part of the B1119 Saxmundham Road at Knodishall will be closed between 9am and 2.30pm on Tuesday, March 26.

The closure is due to emergency drainage works, the organisation said.

It asked people to follow the diversion signs which will be in place on the day, which will take motorists through the village of Knodishall before going back onto the B1119.

