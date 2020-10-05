E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Bridge strengthening works commuted to just two weeks - but there will still be diversions

PUBLISHED: 17:52 05 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:52 05 October 2020

Snape Bridge will be closed while work is carried out Picture: PETER WILES

Work to strengthen a bridge in Snape has been rescheduled following concerns surrounding the potential disruption to villagers.

The next stage of work on the bridge, which is on the B1069, Snape Road, had originally been due to take place in November for three weeks.

However, Suffolk Highways has now decided to bring the work forward to October 19 with the work only taking place for two weeks.

The road will have to remain closed for the full duration of the work and the team will be working during the weekend of 24 and 25 October to help speed up the works.

Traffic will be via the B1069, A1094, A12, B1078, B1069 & vice versa.

Pedestrian and cyclists will still be able to access the area but this will be managed by the on site teams.

This latest phase to the bridge work follows surveying work carried out during August.

Bridge strengthening works commuted to just two weeks - but there will still be diversions

Snape Bridge will be closed while work is carried out Picture: PETER WILES

