Town centre road closed for emergency repairs

Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A road in a coastal town centre has been shut at short notice for emergency repairs.

Suffolk Highways said that Leopold Road in Felixstowe, between Orwell Road and Wolsey Gardens, would be closed until 4.30pm on Monday, November 12.

The organisation had first Tweeted about the closure during the morning, adding that the road would again be closed between 8.30am and 4.30pm on Tuesday, November 13.

Suffolk Highways is responsible for the maintenance of roads and pavements in the county.

This includes fixing potholes, as well as planning works like resurfacing and other improvement schemes.

The organisation gives greater priority to the repair of roads that carry the most vehicles, with the most critical roads being fixed in two hours if they are seen to have defects.

The most serious repairs are classed as category one, which is seen as potentially dangerous to life and limb. Work for these types of repairs are started within two hours.