Spread Sheeran, Gritter Garbo - what name will you give Suffolk's gritter lorries?

PUBLISHED: 05:30 31 May 2019

The gritter naming stand at the Suffolk Show. Picture: JASON NOBLE

The gritter naming stand at the Suffolk Show. Picture: JASON NOBLE

Jason Noble

Suffolk's fleet of gritting lorries are set to roll onto the streets of the county with personalised names next winter, after youngsters were given the chance to name the trucks.

The gritter naming stand at the Suffolk Show. Picture: JASON NOBLE

Suffolk Highways launched the competition at the Suffolk Show allowing families the chance to put forward name suggestions for the county's 41-strong fleet.

Dozens of suggestions were put forward, with the team now set to go back to the office and choose the best.

Come next winter, the selected names will appear on the side of each gritter, along with the name of the person who came up with the winning suggestions.

Highways cabinet member Mary Evans said: "We really value the work of gritting teams, and it can be quite a lonely job.

"People will encourage the gritter drivers as they go past, so there's that familiarity with what they do.

"We are involving children to give us the chance to teach them about road safety, and we are hoping to take gritters round to the schools and talk about all aspects of road safety."

Plenty of suggestions have been put forward for 'Gritty McGritface' in a nod to the high profile ship naming competition by the National Environment Research Council in 2016 where 'Boaty McBoatface' was the most popular name.

Other suggestions include Spread Sheeran, Spready Mercury, Gritty Woman and Gritter Garbo.

The names of the successful winners are set to be unveiled later this year.

Mrs Evans said: "The children really love it. To say they have named a gritter is really nice for them.

"It personalises the service because we are so grateful when they are out in the worst weather."

Many of the gritter drivers are volunteers with day jobs, who give up their evenings to keep the county's key routes salted and drivers safe during the winter.

Suffolk Highways is also continuing to look for volunteers for gritting runs, as well as farmers or tractor owners who can be on standby during the worst of the snowy weather to help clear roads.

More volunteers also helps lessen the workload for those already helping on the roads.

Anyone interested in putting their name forward or finding out more can email communications@suffolkhighways.org or visit the Suffolk Highways website.

Norwood agrees Ipswich deal with move for 32-goal Tranmere striker close to completion

James Norwood celebrates Tranmere's promotion at Wembley. Picture: PA

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

Ipswich Town could be set for £1m+ windfall if Matt Clarke joins Brighton

Matt Clarke was Portsmouth's star man this season as they won the Checkatrade Trophy and finished fourth in league One. Photo: PA

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

Don’t waste a milkshake on politicians...

Nigel Farage after he was doused in milkshake during a campaign walkabout in Newcastleon May 20. Picture: Tom Wilkinson/PA Wire

‘It’s impressive what’s going on there’.... Marcus Garnham on his move to Needham Market

New Needham Market keeper, Marcus Garnham Photo: NEEDHAM MARKET

Police ‘stinger’ catches stolen white van in pursuit

The damage caused to the white van by the police

Kevin Beattie photo exhibition launches in Ipswich

Ipswich Town Heritage Society’'s Elizabeth Edwards with Sailmakers Shopping Centre manager Mike Sorhaindo at The Beat Goes On exhibition Picture: WARREN PAGE

‘Are you going to die soon?’ Granddaughter’s question inspires nan’s weight loss

Debbie Fowler before (left) and after with Slimming World consultant Susan McGregor Pictures: CLARE FRASER
