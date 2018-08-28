-

‘Large dangerous pothole’ opens up in road

PUBLISHED: 22:15 01 February 2019

The pothole is near the centre of the road in the right-hand lane, posing a threat to anyone travelling on the A1120 towards Tesco in Stowmarket Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

A trip to Tesco nearly spelled disaster for drivers in Stowmarket after a huge pothole opened up on the A1120.

On a bridge on the major road in Stowmarket, Suffolk Constabulary officers were alerted to a new a enormous pothole in the road that was endangering motorists.

The fault in the right-hand lane was close to the centre of the eastbound carriageway, posing a threat to cars in either lane.

Many potholes have developed this week on Suffolk roads, made much worse by the freezing temperatures and ice expanding in pre-existing cracks.

The hole was blocked by a police road sign, patrol vehicle and cones - closing one lane of the busy road - while the officers waited for Suffolk Highways to get to the scene to carry out emergency repairs to the road surface.

Stowmarket Police tweeted: “A1120 towards Tesco - large dangerous pothole being covered by police as we wait for Suffolk Highways to come and repair it.

“Please slow down when passing.”

The road was fully reopened and repaired by Suffolk Highways by 7pm and is not believed to pose an ongoing problem.

