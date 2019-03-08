Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

'We're hoping sanity prevails' – Concern roadworks will damage Grade II listed homes

PUBLISHED: 07:30 02 May 2019

Bridge Street, in Hadleigh, has a number of listed buildings that residents believe could be disturbed or damaged by roadworks starting from May 8 Picture: ADAM WOODS

Bridge Street, in Hadleigh, has a number of listed buildings that residents believe could be disturbed or damaged by roadworks starting from May 8 Picture: ADAM WOODS

ADAM WOODS

People living in a Hadleigh street have voiced concern over upcoming roadworks which they fear will be noisy and cause damage to historic buildings.

Bridge Street is home to several listed buildings, and will be the site of overnight resurfacing works carried out by Suffolk Highways for a week from Wednesday, May 8.

The works are due to take place between Friars Road and Ann Beaumont Way, and will also cover the entire road surface in Gallows Hill and Friars Road.

Neighbour Adam Woods is leading a charge for an explanation to putting on noisy roadworks at night in a residential area.

Mr Woods said: “Obviously this has caused some concerns to quite a few of us, but we are hoping that sanity prevails.

“Our biggest question is why this needs to be done overnight on a residential road.

“When our neighbours had to have part of their property repaired they had to contact the Historic England.

He added: “We are all going to have to park our cars somewhere else as well, we don't want to clog up our neighbours' roads and after some anti-social behaviour problems in the car park we don't want to leave them there overnight either.”

Mr Woods and a group of residents have written to officers at the county council with the issue, with specific questions around who will be liable for any damage done to the historic homes.

However, a Suffolk Highways spokesman said: “We welcome the feedback from local residents regarding the resurfacing scheme in Hadleigh.

“We have carefully planned this scheme to ensure that residents can benefit from a newly resurfaced road without having to battle with full road closures on a busy route during the day, resulting in travel problems for road users.

“Our team fully appreciates the concerns raised regarding levels of noise, and measures will be taken to ensure this is kept to a minimum, including ensuring the noisier operations take place before midnight whilst the resurfacing takes place.

“Resurfacing work is undertaken next to old buildings all the time and, in this instance, the road rollers used to compact the asphalt we'll be laying will have their vibration setting switched to 'off'.”

The spokesman said the work could be completed in as little as four days.

“Vehicular access will be restricted throughout the works however, when safe to do to, this will be controlled by staff on the road,” the spokesman added.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Teenager fighting for life after crash on busy road

The scene on Turner Road near Colchester Hospital where the incident happened. Picture: HANNAH MILLER

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Man taken to hospital after Orwell Bridge closure – road now re-opened

Closure of the Orwell Bridge caused gridlock in Ipswich yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

Supermarket shopper fleeced out of £400 for worthless power equipment

Suffolk Trading Standards officers carrying out checks Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Teenager fighting for life after crash on busy road

The scene on Turner Road near Colchester Hospital where the incident happened. Picture: HANNAH MILLER

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Man taken to hospital after Orwell Bridge closure – road now re-opened

Closure of the Orwell Bridge caused gridlock in Ipswich yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

Supermarket shopper fleeced out of £400 for worthless power equipment

Suffolk Trading Standards officers carrying out checks Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Chance of thunderstorms as heavy showers set to soak region

West Suffolk could see a spot of thunder and lightning on Thursday afternoon Picture: PETER CUTTS

Which Ed Sheeran song is among the most played at UK funerals?

Ed Sheeran has made the top 10 songs played at funerals in the UK with his hit Supermarket Flowers Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

Bialkowski and Gerken have been a constant pairing for five years... but is change afoot between the sticks for Town?

Dean Gerken signed for Ipswich in 2013, with Bartosz Bialkowski joining a year later. Picture: ARCHANT

School’s breakfast club now caters for 80 pupils a day

Pupils from Hillside Primary School with Suffolk County Councillor, Jack Abbott. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Today’s the day – Everything you need to know about voting in Suffolk’s 2019 local elections

Voters will head to their nearest polling stations to cast their votes in the 2019 Suffolk local elections. Picture: GREGG BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists