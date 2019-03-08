E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

'Red means stop' - impatient drivers jump red lights at roadworks

PUBLISHED: 22:07 10 November 2019 | UPDATED: 22:08 10 November 2019

Suffolk Highways has warned people about jumping red lights at temporary signals. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Suffolk Highways has warned people about jumping red lights at temporary signals. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Impatient drivers have been warned they could face hefty fines for flouting the law by jumping red traffic lights at roadworks across Suffolk.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Highways - which looks after and maintains the county's road network, meaning that it is responsible for many roadworks - said it has been "receiving reports that road users have been jumping red lights at temporary traffic signals".

In a Tweet, it warned motorists: "These signals carry the same legal enforcement as the permanent fixtures. Please be reminded that these signals are in place to keep you safe. #RedMeansStop."

Most drivers caught failing to stop at a red traffic light are punished by a £100 fine and three points on their driving licence, which stay on their record for four years.

Most Read

Murder at the Magpie – police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police sit in the car park of The Magpie in Stonham Parva. Police were called to the pub in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Neighbours speak of ‘shock’ at suspected murder of woman in her 40s

A police presence remains in Little Stonham as police investigate the death of a woman in her 40s. The exact location of the incident has not been released Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Broken down vehicle causing delays on A14

A broken down vehicle is causing delays on the A14 at Newmarket. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

OBITUARY: ‘The perfect wife’ who died 13 days before her husband

Sylvia worked for the Ipswich schools medical service for nearly three decades Picture: Pink family archive

Most Read

Murder at the Magpie – police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police sit in the car park of The Magpie in Stonham Parva. Police were called to the pub in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Neighbours speak of ‘shock’ at suspected murder of woman in her 40s

A police presence remains in Little Stonham as police investigate the death of a woman in her 40s. The exact location of the incident has not been released Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Broken down vehicle causing delays on A14

A broken down vehicle is causing delays on the A14 at Newmarket. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

OBITUARY: ‘The perfect wife’ who died 13 days before her husband

Sylvia worked for the Ipswich schools medical service for nearly three decades Picture: Pink family archive

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Broken down vehicle causing delays on A14

A broken down vehicle is causing delays on the A14 at Newmarket. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Murder at the Magpie – police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police sit in the car park of The Magpie in Stonham Parva. Police were called to the pub in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman’s emotional story shows how vital Suffolk’s Surviving Winter appeal has become

Supporters of the Surviving Winter appeal launch the campaign at the Suffolk Community Foundation Picture: SYLVAINE POITAU

What does the next Government need to deliver for Suffolk and Essex?

Ipswich Hospital Picture: Mike Page

Neighbours speak of ‘shock’ at suspected murder of woman in her 40s

A police presence remains in Little Stonham as police investigate the death of a woman in her 40s. The exact location of the incident has not been released Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists