'Red means stop' - impatient drivers jump red lights at roadworks

Suffolk Highways has warned people about jumping red lights at temporary signals. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Impatient drivers have been warned they could face hefty fines for flouting the law by jumping red traffic lights at roadworks across Suffolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Highways - which looks after and maintains the county's road network, meaning that it is responsible for many roadworks - said it has been "receiving reports that road users have been jumping red lights at temporary traffic signals".

In a Tweet, it warned motorists: "These signals carry the same legal enforcement as the permanent fixtures. Please be reminded that these signals are in place to keep you safe. #RedMeansStop."

Most drivers caught failing to stop at a red traffic light are punished by a £100 fine and three points on their driving licence, which stay on their record for four years.