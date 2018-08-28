Gritters to be deployed to tackle heaviest frost of the year so far

Suffolk Highways gritters have been spreading salt for the first time this winter. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS Archant

Gritters are expected to take to Suffolk’s roads tonight as temperatures look set to plummet to below 0C.

Suffolk Highways told drivers that all P1 routes, which includs approximately 1,259 miles of A roads, B roads and carriageways which run to fire stations, hospitals and railway stations, would be gritted.

Temperatures could read -2C tonight as a cold snap continues to freeze Suffolk.

The gritters with be deployed in the west and central areas of the county, including Ipswich, from 2.30pm prior to the rush hour traffic.

Tonight will see one of the first heavy frosts of the year as a weather system piles into the UK form the east.

The weather is similar to the system that caused The Beast from the East, which caused havoc earlier this spring.

Despite originating from a similar place, this weather system is much weaker and should not cause the same problems.

Suffolk Highways press officer. Gemma Allard who has now trained to drive a gritter will sadly not be able to go out on her first trip tonight as she needs to complete some more training.