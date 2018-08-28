Thunderstorms

New zebra crossing to be installed on main road

PUBLISHED: 14:06 11 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:06 11 November 2018

Framlingham town sign. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Framlingham town sign. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Motorists have been told to expect delays on a main route through a Suffolk town as a new zebra crossing is installed.

Suffolk Highways Tweeted that it would be starting work on the new crossing on the B1116 Station Road in Framlingham, north of the Biddy’s Way junction, on Monday, November 12.

“This work is necessary to improve the pedestrian crossing facilities,” a spokesman for Suffolk Highways said.

As a result drivers will be affected by roadworks for two weeks, with temporary traffic lights in place for the duration of the works.

Station Road will also be closed overnight to through traffic between Kettleburgh Road and Victoria Mill Road for up to five nights from Monday, November 26.

The closure will take place between 7.30pm and 5am in order to complete resurfacing of the road and paint new road markings.

However access to homes and businesses will be available at all times.

Through traffic will be diverted via the B1116 Station Road, the B1119, the A12, the B1078 and the B1116.

Anyone with questions about the work should call Suffolk Highways on 0345 606 6171.

