Major roadworks to start in Bury St Edmunds town centre

Motorists are reminded that large-scale diversions will be in place in Bury St Edmunds town centre from tomorrow morning as a £150,000 six week road improvement programme gets underway.

Suffolk Highways is repairing areas of blockwork and improving two crossing point on Angel Hill and Crown Street in the town centre.

Council workers will also upgrade and reprogramme traffic lights on the Northgate Street junction during the works.

The work is scheduled to run from Monday February 17 until March 27.

The improvements will require Angel Hill and Crown Street to be closed in two phases, with the first from Honey Hill to Northgate Street.

During this phase, vehicles travelling from Crown Street will be provided access to Churchgate Street and Angel Hill.

Vehicles entering Angel Hill via Abbeygate Street may turn left and proceed via Northgate or Eastgate Street.

Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times during the first phase.

During the second phase, from Churchgate Street to the Athenaeum, vehicles travelling from Northgate or Eastgate Street can access Angel Hill.

The diversion routes are:

Southbound - Northgate Street, Tayfen Road, Parkway North, Parkway South, Westgate Street and Crown Street.

Northbound - Honey Hill, Sparhawk Street, Westgate Street, Parkway North, Parkway South, Tayfen Road and Northgate Street.

In an attempt to alleviate parking issues for Zone D permit holders, West Suffolk Council has agreed to allow them to make use of Ram Meadow car park, free of charge.

The exact date on which the road closure set-up will switch from phase one to phase two will be announced after work starts.

For more details go to the Suffolk Highways website.