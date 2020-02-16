E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Major roadworks to start in Bury St Edmunds town centre

PUBLISHED: 19:30 16 February 2020

The Abbeygate and Pillar of Salt on Angel Hill in Bury. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

The Abbeygate and Pillar of Salt on Angel Hill in Bury. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

Motorists are reminded that large-scale diversions will be in place in Bury St Edmunds town centre from tomorrow morning as a £150,000 six week road improvement programme gets underway.

Suffolk Highways is repairing areas of blockwork and improving two crossing point on Angel Hill and Crown Street in the town centre.

Council workers will also upgrade and reprogramme traffic lights on the Northgate Street junction during the works.

The work is scheduled to run from Monday February 17 until March 27.

The improvements will require Angel Hill and Crown Street to be closed in two phases, with the first from Honey Hill to Northgate Street.

During this phase, vehicles travelling from Crown Street will be provided access to Churchgate Street and Angel Hill.

Vehicles entering Angel Hill via Abbeygate Street may turn left and proceed via Northgate or Eastgate Street.

You may also want to watch:

Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times during the first phase.

During the second phase, from Churchgate Street to the Athenaeum, vehicles travelling from Northgate or Eastgate Street can access Angel Hill.

The diversion routes are:

Southbound - Northgate Street, Tayfen Road, Parkway North, Parkway South, Westgate Street and Crown Street.

Northbound - Honey Hill, Sparhawk Street, Westgate Street, Parkway North, Parkway South, Tayfen Road and Northgate Street.

In an attempt to alleviate parking issues for Zone D permit holders, West Suffolk Council has agreed to allow them to make use of Ram Meadow car park, free of charge.

The exact date on which the road closure set-up will switch from phase one to phase two will be announced after work starts.

For more details go to the Suffolk Highways website.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Dramatic picture shows collapsed Clacton pier

Pictures show part of Clacton pier has collapsed into the sea. Picture: SUE COOPER

Couple who fell in love at cookery school open new Suffolk pizza restaurant

Lucy and Francois Picture: Lucy's Restaurant

Met Office issue snow warning for East Anglia – and Suffolk could see a wintry shower

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow in Norfolk, although forecasters say Suffolk could see a wintry shower Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Storm Dennis: The Orwell Bridge remains CLOSED

Stock picture of traffic on the Orwell Bridge Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Flooding in Woodbridge as tidal surge hits River Deben

Suffolk police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Coast Guard were called to Quayside in Woodbridge to help remove the two stuck cars Picture: CAROLINE DOCKERILL

Most Read

Dramatic picture shows collapsed Clacton pier

Pictures show part of Clacton pier has collapsed into the sea. Picture: SUE COOPER

Couple who fell in love at cookery school open new Suffolk pizza restaurant

Lucy and Francois Picture: Lucy's Restaurant

Met Office issue snow warning for East Anglia – and Suffolk could see a wintry shower

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow in Norfolk, although forecasters say Suffolk could see a wintry shower Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Storm Dennis: The Orwell Bridge remains CLOSED

Stock picture of traffic on the Orwell Bridge Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Flooding in Woodbridge as tidal surge hits River Deben

Suffolk police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Coast Guard were called to Quayside in Woodbridge to help remove the two stuck cars Picture: CAROLINE DOCKERILL

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Person saved from car stuck in flood water

A person has been removed from a car which had become stuck in flood water in Steeple Bumpstead Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Families forced to move out of eco-flats ahead of major maintenance project

Goodfellows in Bury St Edmunds Picture: RICHARD SCALES AND STUDIOMGM ARCHITECTS LLP

Hundreds of flood warnings issued - but Suffolk avoids worst of weather

The most flood warnings ever have been enforced across England today. Picture: ARCHAT/ENVIRONMENTAGENCY

Major roadworks to start in Bury St Edmunds town centre

The Abbeygate and Pillar of Salt on Angel Hill in Bury. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Gusty conditions to remain as Storm Dennis clears Suffolk

Strong winds may cause further disruption this week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24