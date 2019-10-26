E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Slippery mud causing 'major safety issues' on Suffolk roads, drivers warned

26 October, 2019 - 10:57
Suffolk Highways has warned about trees and debris causing a danger for motorists. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Archant

Farmers have been urged to clear mud away from the road for fear it is causing "major safety issues" for motorists during the period of increased autumn wet weather.

Suffolk Highways, which looks after and maintains the majority of the county's road network, said it had seen an increase in debris and trees during the recent spell of rainy and windy conditions.

It said that over the last two months, its teams have attended 60 reports of trees and debris and roads - with a spokesman saying: "The recent rise in reports is mainly down to the increase in wet and windy weather.

"However, a lot of the trees reported to us are privately owned and have fallen either on to the highway or footway. This causes an obstruction, which is then dealt with by our operatives or out of hours emergency teams.

"It is important that members of the public are reminded of their responsibility in maintaining the trees and hedges that are within their land all year round, but especially with winter on its way."

However the spokesman also said: "To add to this, we also receive a lot of reports regarding mud or debris on the road left from developers or farmers.

"This can cause major safety issues for members of the public due to the mud becoming slippery.

"Our teams are sent out to issue warning signs of the mud on the road. We would urge drivers to take care whilst reminding farmers to clear the road as best as possible with the equipment they have."

People can report problems by Suffolk Highways' online reporting tool or by calling 0345 606 6171 in emergencies.

