Parking crackdown in streets around hospital to be in place within a year

Residential roads around West Suffolk Hospital have suffered from problem parking by those using the hospital. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A crackdown on problem parking in residential streets close to a Suffolk hospital has been planned with a series of fresh parking restrictions to support fed-up homeowners within a year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Richard Rout, Suffolk county councillor and West Suffolk councillor, said parking around West Suffolk Hospital had been a long-running problem. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL Richard Rout, Suffolk county councillor and West Suffolk councillor, said parking around West Suffolk Hospital had been a long-running problem. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

A public meeting was held in January to thrash out ideas to clampdown on nuisance parking in streets close to West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds by staff, visitors and patients.

Suffolk Highways said it had been repeatedly contacted about the issue, and has now come up with solutions for nearly 20 roads that will go out for public consultation.

It proposes to introduce no waiting restrictions on weekdays between 10am and 11am and 4pm and 5pm to deter all day parking.

Restrictions are planned for:

• Rembrandt Way

• Rembrandt Gardens

• Holywell Close

• Ilex Close

• Boon Close

• Runnymede Green

• Canterbury Green

• Lincoln Green

• Salisbury Green

• Ely Close

You may also want to watch:

• Barons Road

• Chichester Close

• Laundry Lane

• Hardwick Lane

• Mayfield Road

• Hardwick Park Gardens

• Home Farm Lane

• Sharp Road

Councillor Richard Rout from West Suffolk and Suffolk County councils, said: “The county council is consulting with numerous residents and businesses around Bury St Edmunds Hospital about proposals to introduce additional waiting restrictions.

“There has been a long-standing issue with overspill traffic from the hospital parking in adjacent residential roads affecting residents who are unable to park, or have access to their driveways restricted.

“It has long been the number one issue in my post bag.

“Although the hospital has introduced a series of other measures, the problem continues.

“Options were discussed in a well-attended public meeting, with well over 100 residents present, earlier this year.

“I have pledged my locality funds to deliver a solution, which currently propose one-hour parking restrictions in both the mornings and afternoons to deter all day parking. I’d encourage all residents to engage with this process and help shape any final decision.”

Suffolk County Council currently has a public consultation open until December 18 to collate feedback, which will then be analysed and help inform final proposals.

If it gathers support, the legal elements can be drawn up, signs put up and lines painted, with a view to being in place at the back end of 2021.

Visit the website here to see the detailed plans and to respond to the consultation.