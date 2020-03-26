Are road repairs continuing during coronavirus lockdown?

Roadworks are continuing through the coronavirus pandemic, but workers are adhering to social distancing guidelines of two metres. File picture: ARCHANT Archant

Repairs and maintenance on Suffolk’s roads are continuing during the coronavirus pandemic – but highways chiefs have asked the public not to approach workers.

Andrew Reid, cabinet member for highways at Suffolk County Council, asked members of the public to keep two metres away from highways workers. Picture: SCC Andrew Reid, cabinet member for highways at Suffolk County Council, asked members of the public to keep two metres away from highways workers. Picture: SCC

Suffolk Highways said it was adhering to the social distancing rules outlined by the government, alongside its partners Kier and other sub-contractors.

But Suffolk Highways has asked members of the public to also adhere to the two-metre social distancing guidelines with their workers.

Suffolk County Council cabinet member for Highways, Andrew Reid, said: “Our service is critical to ensuring safe travel for our emergency and health services, and for those carrying out essential tasks. I want to reassure residents that we, as a highways authority, are taking the Government’s advice very seriously and working hard to continue delivering our services for you.

“To enable us to do this effectively, we must keep our colleagues safe and healthy by ensuring they follow the two-metre social distancing rule, clean down equipment more frequently and regularly clean hands. These are among a range of precautions we are following for the benefit of our staff and the travelling public.

“Unfortunately we have had incidents where our colleagues have had people approach them and not keep a safe two-metre distance. I must ask, that if you spot any of our teams inspecting, or working out on the highway, for your safety and theirs please keep your distance to allow them to do their work safely.”

It is understood works are continuing to be prioritised according to need and co-ordinated appropriately.

