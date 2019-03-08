E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Vintage cars and cyclists cause a buzz at Suffolk's churches

PUBLISHED: 16:49 14 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:57 14 September 2019

Have you seen the classic car rally visiting churches across Suffolk today? Picture: SUFFOLK HISTORIC CHURCHES TRUST

Archant

If you have been travelling around Suffolk today you may have noticed more people than usual on the roads as classic cars, cyclists and walkers took on a grand tour of the county's churches.

This gentleman was pictured taking part in tour at St Edmundsbury cathedral Picture: SUFFOLK HISTORIC CHURCHES TRUSTThis gentleman was pictured taking part in tour at St Edmundsbury cathedral Picture: SUFFOLK HISTORIC CHURCHES TRUST

The hugely popular 'Ride and Stride' event, this year with a large 'Peddle and Drive' element, has seen thousands of people visit historic churches in Sudbury, Long Melford and Lavenham, Cockfield and throughout the rest of Suffolk.

This year 56 vintage and veteran cars have got involved in the tour with their owners proudly polishing them ahead of the their trip to church.

St Edmundsbury cathedral and the churches around Bury St Edmunds have been a big attraction for cyclists who alongside others involved, are helping raise money for some of county's most historic places of worship.

Rachel Sloane from the Suffolk Historic Churches Trust, who organise the event, said that a hearing impaired man is tackling the route on a tricyle with the help of two friends.

Stunning backdrop for theses cyclists in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK HISTORIC CHURCHES TRUSTStunning backdrop for theses cyclists in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK HISTORIC CHURCHES TRUST

She said: " I've seen tandems and mobility scooters taking part. It's going brilliantly there is a lovely buzz and great atmosphere."

Last year's event raised more than £150,000 - the money collected from today's event will be divided equally between one chosen church and the Suffolk Historic Churches Trust.

Read more: Thousands of walkers and cyclists aiming to raise £150k for churches

Organisers said the event had a lovely buzz and atmosphere Picture: SUFFOLK HISTORIC CHURCHES TRUSTOrganisers said the event had a lovely buzz and atmosphere Picture: SUFFOLK HISTORIC CHURCHES TRUST

Smiles all around as part of the annual tour of Suffolk's churches Picture: SUFFOLK HISTORIC CHURCHES TRUSTSmiles all around as part of the annual tour of Suffolk's churches Picture: SUFFOLK HISTORIC CHURCHES TRUST

