The Dig movie causes booking spike for Suffolk holiday parks

Published: 7:00 PM March 12, 2021

Park Holidays says its sites such as Carlton Meres Holiday Park have seen a spike in bookings since The Dig was released - Credit: MARK CHIVERS PHOTOGRAPHY

Holiday parks in Suffolk say that the smash hit Netflix film The Dig has caused a spike in bookings.

Park Holidays UK, which owns five parks along the county's coastal strip, said the movie is helping to make the area a go-to destination for families this year and there been a boom in booking enquiries since its release last month.

It says the breath-taking locations and landscapes in the film about the discovery of the Anglo-Saxon burial ship and its treasure at Sutton Hoo have captured the imaginations of people seeking an antidote to the lockdown blues.

The Dig, starring Ralph Fiennes and Carey Mulligan, has been nominated for five BAFTAs this year including Outstanding British Film - Credit: LARRY HORRICKS/NETFLIX © 2021

Park Holidays UK director Tony Clish said staff are being briefed on how to direct holidaymakers to the film locations.

He said: "People seem to have been doing a bit of digging themselves, and identified our parks as among the best placed for making scenic discoveries.

You may also want to watch:

"Our Suffolk parks have always had a large and loyal following, but Netflix has done a magnificent job in publicising this enchanting area to a much wider audience.

"The enquiries and bookings are for all types of accommodation, from luxury lodges to glamping pods, and are going through from spring until autumn.

"Our staff are being briefed so that they can advise guests on where to go to discover the filming locations used by Netflix both along the coast and inland.

"I think they will be thrilled to find that the unspoiled beauty is just as it is shown in The Dig, and should provide some lovely holiday memories!"

The group's five Suffolk holiday parks are Carlton Meres at Saxmundham, Felixstowe Beach, Suffolk Sands at Felixstowe, Broadland Sands at Lowestoft and Pakefield Holiday Park.

The Dig is set in 1938 and stars Ipswich-born actor Ralph Fiennes who has been widely praised for his depiction of Basil Brown, the man primarily responsible for locating the burial ship.

The film has received five BAFTA nominations including for best film.

Although all of the 30-plus parks operated by Park Holidays UK are presently closed, the company says it is taking bookings starting from April 12.







