Flood-hit furniture store forced to close for the day

Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE Google

A furniture store has been forced to close its doors to customers for the day following a ‘huge flood’

The Bury St Edmunds branch of Glasswells shared the news on Facebook on Sunday evening.

In a message to customers, the Glasswells Home Department Store said: “Due to a huge flood, our Bury St Edmunds store and restaurant will be CLOSED tomorrow, 17th August 2020.

“Our other stores will all be open as normal. More info to follow tomorrow once we know more. Thank you all for understanding.”

Firefighters were called to several incidents of flooding on Sunday afternoon – mainly in the west of the county – following heavy rainfall.

Crews from Bury St Edmunds station responded to three flooding reports within two hours between 4.30pm and 6.30pm.

Firefighters from Wickhambrook, Ixworth and Newmarket stations were also mobilised to incidents throughout the afternoon.