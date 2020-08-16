E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Flood-hit furniture store forced to close for the day

PUBLISHED: 21:27 16 August 2020 | UPDATED: 21:51 16 August 2020

Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE

Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE

Google

A furniture store has been forced to close its doors to customers for the day following a ‘huge flood’

The Bury St Edmunds branch of Glasswells shared the news on Facebook on Sunday evening.

In a message to customers, the Glasswells Home Department Store said: “Due to a huge flood, our Bury St Edmunds store and restaurant will be CLOSED tomorrow, 17th August 2020.

“Our other stores will all be open as normal. More info to follow tomorrow once we know more. Thank you all for understanding.”

Firefighters were called to several incidents of flooding on Sunday afternoon mainly in the west of the county following heavy rainfall.

Crews from Bury St Edmunds station responded to three flooding reports within two hours between 4.30pm and 6.30pm.

Firefighters from Wickhambrook, Ixworth and Newmarket stations were also mobilised to incidents throughout the afternoon.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘Never seen a fire like it’ – 13 engines tackle huge blaze involving hazardous materials

Thirteen crews have been sent to the scene Picture: SIMON CUSWORTH

‘You could hear somebody crying’ – Debenhams makes 20 staff redundant via conference call

Debenhams, Arc shopping centre at Bury St Edmunds where it is alleged 20 staff have been made redundant. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn expecting child, reports say

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn at Portman Road Picture: INSTAGRAM/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Exotic spider species seen in East Suffolk as wild grasses allowed to grow

Wasp spiders have been seen in areas of East Suffolk allowed to grow wild, such as this one photographed by James Mallinder, East Suffolk Council cabinet member for the environment. Picture: JAMES MALLINDER
$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')

Most Read

‘Never seen a fire like it’ – 13 engines tackle huge blaze involving hazardous materials

Thirteen crews have been sent to the scene Picture: SIMON CUSWORTH

‘You could hear somebody crying’ – Debenhams makes 20 staff redundant via conference call

Debenhams, Arc shopping centre at Bury St Edmunds where it is alleged 20 staff have been made redundant. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn expecting child, reports say

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn at Portman Road Picture: INSTAGRAM/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Exotic spider species seen in East Suffolk as wild grasses allowed to grow

Wasp spiders have been seen in areas of East Suffolk allowed to grow wild, such as this one photographed by James Mallinder, East Suffolk Council cabinet member for the environment. Picture: JAMES MALLINDER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘She was unlike anyone else’ – Devoted animal sanctuary owner Carol dies age 67

Carol Harris, 67, died after being diagnosed with cancer in March. She ran Jaybeth Animal Sanctuary near Haverhill for 43 years, Picture: OUTHWAITE FAMILY

Suspect released as villagers report second explosion at Lawford

Bomb disposal experts at the scene in Lawford Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Village set for more expansion – another 136 homes planned

Wickham Market is set for more new homes on its edge Picture: MIKE PAGE

Flood-hit furniture store forced to close for the day

Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE

Covid-19 safety measures for concert-goers as live music returns to Snape Maltings

The world famous Snape Maltings concert venue Picture: MATT JOLLY