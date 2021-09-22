News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Channel 4's Changing Rooms comes to Bury St Edmunds tonight

Johnny Griffith

Published: 5:40 PM September 22, 2021   
Two Bury St Edmunds properties will be on the Channel 4 show Changing Rooms tonight

Two Bury St Edmunds properties will be on the Channel 4 show Changing Rooms tonight - Credit: Channel 4

Two properties in Bury St Edmunds will feature on the Channel 4 home makeover show Changing Rooms this evening. 

During the show Anna Richardson and Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen will be in the town helping two residents, who will exchange keys and redesign a room in their neighbours' property. 

In the episode insurance broker Leanna and mechanic and firefighter Jamie have reached a "decorative deadlock" in their living room which is "neutral and uninspiring" while neighbour, Donna, a nightclub owner, wants a "wow factor" on her bedroom. 

Jamie and Leanne (left) with two of the designers from the show

Jamie and Leanne (left) with two of the designers from the show - Credit: Channel 4

Donna is keen to push Leanna and Jamie out of their comfort zone and has enlisted her sister Sarah to help.

But the stakes are high for Sarah, as she's also workmates with Leanna.

You may also want to watch:

Designers Russell Whitehead and Jordan Cluroe will also be on hand to help with the interior decorations. 

The show airs this evening at 8pm on Channel 4.


