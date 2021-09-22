Channel 4's Changing Rooms comes to Bury St Edmunds tonight
Two properties in Bury St Edmunds will feature on the Channel 4 home makeover show Changing Rooms this evening.
During the show Anna Richardson and Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen will be in the town helping two residents, who will exchange keys and redesign a room in their neighbours' property.
In the episode insurance broker Leanna and mechanic and firefighter Jamie have reached a "decorative deadlock" in their living room which is "neutral and uninspiring" while neighbour, Donna, a nightclub owner, wants a "wow factor" on her bedroom.
Donna is keen to push Leanna and Jamie out of their comfort zone and has enlisted her sister Sarah to help.
But the stakes are high for Sarah, as she's also workmates with Leanna.
Designers Russell Whitehead and Jordan Cluroe will also be on hand to help with the interior decorations.
The show airs this evening at 8pm on Channel 4.
