More than 550 homes without power as fallen tree takes down overhead cables

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 2:59 PM August 14, 2022
Hundreds of homes have been left without power after a tree fell onto the powerlines 

More than 550 homes have been left without power after a tree has fallen onto overhead cables in west Suffolk. 

Homes and businesses in and around Bury St Edmunds, Woolpit, Thurston and Cockfield have been affected by the power outage. 

A statement on UK Power Network's website reads: "We had to turn off power in your area so our engineers could safely carry out emergency repairs to the network.

"We became aware of this power cut at 14:07.

"We’re sorry for any disruption this may have caused you. We didn’t know in advance there would be a power cut, but now that we know, our teams will do everything they can to get your power back quickly. 

"Our engineers have turned off the power in the Stanton area for safety so they can investigate reports of tree coming into contact with overhead cables."

The power outage has affected a total of 552 west Suffolk homes and businesses. 


