Hundreds of Suffolk homes still without power after week of storms

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 8:56 PM February 21, 2022
Gainsborough Road in Sudbury has been closed after a large tree has fallen on houses and live electr

Fallen trees caused by strong winds have left hundreds of homes across Suffolk powerless. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Hundreds of homes are still without power in Suffolk after three named storms battered the county in less than a week.

Currently an estimated 700 homes are waiting for power to be restored by UK Power Networks.

Engineers from the power supplier continue to work on fixing numerous faults across the region.

Towns affected by power outages include Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds, Newmarket, Framlingham, Stowmarket and Halesworth.

It comes after strong winds battered the county when Storm Eunice arrived on Friday, February 18.

The storm caused widespread disruption on roads and to public transport, falling trees, and damage to properties.

Further disruption was caused today, February 21, when Storm Franklin hit Suffolk. 

More than 5,000 homes in Suffolk were originally left without power after Storm Eunice brought down electricity cables across the county.

For more information on your power cut or to check when your power will be back on click here.

