Published: 12:54 PM March 4, 2021

How will your assets be shared out after your death? That is the question being asked by an Ipswich-based hospice this spring.

Research by Remember a Charity has shown that 54% of UK adults are currently without a will and in a bid to increase take up in Suffolk St Elizabeth Hospice has partnered with 11 solicitors and will writers to offer a will writing service this May.

The services will be provided free of charge, but clients are encouraged to make a donation to St Elizabeth Hospice which cares for people living with a progressive or life-limiting illness throughout East Suffolk, Great Yarmouth and Waveney.

Lynn Maskell, Legacy Officer at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: “Having a will in place is one of the best things you can do for your loved ones as, during an emotionally difficult time, it provides them with your wishes of how you would like your estate to be distributed."

Registration for booking appointments opens on April 1.