Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 33°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Train cancellations and hospital preparations...Suffolk's hottest day is here

PUBLISHED: 05:30 25 July 2019

Stacey Howlett with her grandson Teddy Knight enjoying the heatwave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stacey Howlett with her grandson Teddy Knight enjoying the heatwave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

With Suffolk and Essex both poised to break existing hot weather records, here's what to expect on the hottest day of the year so far.

Staff, volunteers and patients at St Elizabeth Hospice were given free ice cream today by local business Roberto Ices Picture: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICEStaff, volunteers and patients at St Elizabeth Hospice were given free ice cream today by local business Roberto Ices Picture: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE

The preparations come as the region is set to endure 37C sunshine during peak hours in the afternoon, making it the hottest day in Essex history and coming agonisingly close to Suffolk's record of 37.3C.

Trains

Amid fears that train tracks could bend and buckle from the high temperatures, less than half of Greater Anglia's scheduled services will be in operation today.

The operator has warned users not to travel "unless absolutely necessary", while assuring passengers air conditioning will be in use 20minutes before service begins in an effort to keep carriages cool.

Staff at West Suffolk Hospital with free ice lollies handed to staff and patients Picture: WEST SUFFOLK NHS FOUNDATION TRUSTStaff at West Suffolk Hospital with free ice lollies handed to staff and patients Picture: WEST SUFFOLK NHS FOUNDATION TRUST

Martin Moran, Greater Anglia commercial and customer service director, said: "We're very sorry for the inconvenience caused to customers by this reduced service.

"It's impossible to run our usual services if trains have to go at such a reduced speed, so we are asking people not to travel unless absolutely necessary."

Hospitals

You may also want to watch:

Meanwhile, hospitals across the region have been preparing for the higher temperatures, with Ipswich, Colchester and West Suffolk hospitals all planning to hand out ice lollies and refreshments in an effort to cool patients and staff.

A spokesman for Ipswich and Colchester Hospitals said: "We have been working with all our teams across the hospitals to make sure that patients are kept safe in the hot weather," she said.

"If anyone is really overwhelmed they can go to a cool area.

"There is a lot of really helpful advice about being safe in the sun that we hope people will take.

"Because we are an emergency hospital we always plan what to do when there us a large surge in demand.

"To us this is business as usual. We monitor everything hour by hour."

Similar scenes were seen at St Elizabeth Hospice in Ipswich yesterday, where staff, volunteers and patients were given free ice cream from local business Roberto Ices.

A St Elizabeth Hospice spokesman said: "We would like say a special thank you to Roberto Ices for the time out of their busy day to provide free ice creams to our patients.

"The ice creams were much appreciated by hospice patients on our Inpatient Unit and our day care, as well as staff and volunteers who a enjoyed a cold snack in return for a donation to the hospice."

Most Read

Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene of the A143 crash, where two people were airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' Picture: SARS

‘I think he would like to go’ - Lambert admits Judge is keen on QPR move

Paul Lambert has revealed Alan Judge wants to join QPR. Picture Pagepix

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Mr Nunn, 82, was spotted on dash cam footage just outside the town Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich Town starlet Dozzell a transfer target for rivals Norwich City

Andre Dozzell in action during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Matchday Recap: Notts County draw marred by Nydam injury

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are at Notts County this evening. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Most Read

Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene of the A143 crash, where two people were airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' Picture: SARS

‘I think he would like to go’ - Lambert admits Judge is keen on QPR move

Paul Lambert has revealed Alan Judge wants to join QPR. Picture Pagepix

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Mr Nunn, 82, was spotted on dash cam footage just outside the town Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich Town starlet Dozzell a transfer target for rivals Norwich City

Andre Dozzell in action during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Matchday Recap: Notts County draw marred by Nydam injury

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are at Notts County this evening. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Revealed: How fugitive child abuser was snared in international ‘cat and mouse’ game with police

Detective Inspector Simon Bridgland, Detective Chief Inspector David Henderson and Detective Constable Kate Bond Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Priti Patel returns to the cabinet in top job as the new Home Secretary

Priti Patel arrives at Number 10 to be made new Home Secretary. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Ed Sheeran may bring disruption for some – but Ipswich shows will boost town

After starring in the Suffolk-made film Yesterday, Ed Sheeran is playing four

Train cancellations and hospital preparations...Suffolk’s hottest day is here

Stacey Howlett with her grandson Teddy Knight enjoying the heatwave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Could Suffolk and Essex temperature records be broken today?

Sarah Lucy Brown's cockapoo puppy, Dudley, cools off in his paddling pool during hot weather ahead of record breaking temperatures Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists