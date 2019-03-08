E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Suffolk hotel illuminated to highlight Baby Loss Awareness Week

PUBLISHED: 22:54 11 October 2019 | UPDATED: 22:54 11 October 2019

Hintlesham Hall was illuminated on Wednesday to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week Picture: STAR LIGHT PRODUCTION SERVICES

Hintlesham Hall was illuminated on Wednesday to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week Picture: STAR LIGHT PRODUCTION SERVICES

A Suffolk country house hotel was spectacularly illuminated this week to mark the start of Baby Loss Awareness Week.

Hintlesham Hall was illuminated on Wednesday to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week Picture: STAR LIGHT PRODUCTION SERVICESHintlesham Hall was illuminated on Wednesday to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week Picture: STAR LIGHT PRODUCTION SERVICES

Hintlesham Hall, near Ipswich, was lit up on Wednesday for the national campaign which gives bereaved parents, their family and friends the opportunity to unite with others globally to commemorate the life of their baby.

The week takes place from October 9 to October 15 every year with buildings illuminated with pink and blue light to help raise awarness of pregancy and baby loss in the UK.

It also gives charities, supporters and other organisations the opportunity to drive improvements in the bereavement care and support available for those affected.

Claydon-based Star Light Production Services, which provides lighting, special effects, staging and technical production, wanted to assist in marking the start of the week.

The company's sister firm Your Wedding Disco provides entertainment to Hintlesham Hall for weddings and events and so it was decided the hotel would be the perfect venue for the eye-catching display of lighting.

