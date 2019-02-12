Hotel staff and guests complete 24-hour charity cycle for charity

Chris Grimwood, leisure club manager at Stoke By Nayland, kicks off the 24-hour charity cycle

Staff, members and guests from a Suffolk hotel took part in a 24-hour cycle to raise money for a mental health charity.

More than 40 volunteers cycled for 24-hours on an exercise bike in the lobby of Stoke by Nayland Hotel, Golf and Spa to raise funds for Suffolk Mind.

Cycling slots at the event, which took place on Friday, March 1, ranged between 15 minutes to two-hours. and volunteers covered a total distance of 742.54km – equivalent to cycling from Stoke by Nayland to Inverness in Scotland.

Chris Grimwood, leisure club manager at Peake Fitness, said: “We’re so proud of our team for getting on board with this fantastic cause.

“We have over 250 staff here and nearly all of them got behind this challenge, whether by taking part, making a donation or simply coming along on the day to cheer on their colleagues.”

More than £400 was raised for the Suffolk branch of Mind, a charity which provides advice and support to individuals suffering from mental health issues.

Lizzy Tuthill, community fundraising coordinator at Suffolk Mind, said: “The importance of physical activity, combined with other emotional and physical needs, is essential to maintain mental wellbeing.

“This challenge and the support and dedication of the team at Stoke by Nayland will help to raise awareness of the services we offer and provide a platform to open up conversations around wellbeing.

“Suffolk Mind aims to make Suffolk the best place in the world for talking about and taking care of mental wellbeing, and the team at SbN are certainly contributing to make that happen.

“Thank you so much to all involved.”