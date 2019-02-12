Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hotel staff and guests complete 24-hour charity cycle for charity

PUBLISHED: 12:55 05 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:55 05 March 2019

Chris Grimwood, leisure club manager at Stoke By Nayland, kicks off the 24-hour charity cycle Picture: STOKE BY NAYLAND HOTEL

Chris Grimwood, leisure club manager at Stoke By Nayland, kicks off the 24-hour charity cycle Picture: STOKE BY NAYLAND HOTEL

Archant

Staff, members and guests from a Suffolk hotel took part in a 24-hour cycle to raise money for a mental health charity.

More than 40 volunteers cycled for 24-hours on an exercise bike in the lobby of Stoke by Nayland Hotel, Golf and Spa to raise funds for Suffolk Mind.

Cycling slots at the event, which took place on Friday, March 1, ranged between 15 minutes to two-hours. and volunteers covered a total distance of 742.54km – equivalent to cycling from Stoke by Nayland to Inverness in Scotland.

Chris Grimwood, leisure club manager at Peake Fitness, said: “We’re so proud of our team for getting on board with this fantastic cause.

“We have over 250 staff here and nearly all of them got behind this challenge, whether by taking part, making a donation or simply coming along on the day to cheer on their colleagues.”

More than £400 was raised for the Suffolk branch of Mind, a charity which provides advice and support to individuals suffering from mental health issues.

Lizzy Tuthill, community fundraising coordinator at Suffolk Mind, said: “The importance of physical activity, combined with other emotional and physical needs, is essential to maintain mental wellbeing.

“This challenge and the support and dedication of the team at Stoke by Nayland will help to raise awareness of the services we offer and provide a platform to open up conversations around wellbeing.

“Suffolk Mind aims to make Suffolk the best place in the world for talking about and taking care of mental wellbeing, and the team at SbN are certainly contributing to make that happen.

“Thank you so much to all involved.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Garlic bread and shower gel among the products being recalled

Do you have any of these recalled products in your home? Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE

Fuller Flavour: My heart feels broken, with no doubt more horrible defeats on the horizon

Collin Quaner and Cole Skuse react after the German had missed a late chance. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Prodigy frontman Keith Flint found dead at his Essex home

Keith Flint of The Prodigy on stage in 1996: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Andy’s Angles: Jackson’s frustrations, Emmanuel’s bid to impress and Ipswich blowing Burnley away

Kayden Jackson during Town U23's 2-0 win over Burnley Picture: ROSS HALLS

Most Read

Garlic bread and shower gel among the products being recalled

Do you have any of these recalled products in your home? Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE

Fuller Flavour: My heart feels broken, with no doubt more horrible defeats on the horizon

Collin Quaner and Cole Skuse react after the German had missed a late chance. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Prodigy frontman Keith Flint found dead at his Essex home

Keith Flint of The Prodigy on stage in 1996: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Andy’s Angles: Jackson’s frustrations, Emmanuel’s bid to impress and Ipswich blowing Burnley away

Kayden Jackson during Town U23's 2-0 win over Burnley Picture: ROSS HALLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Trying to access appropriate special educational needs like being ‘pushed from pillar to post’, says family

Chris and Karen Stride-Noble from Lowestoft with their son Joseph, 9, who has special educational needs and hasn't been to school since April. Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Watch: Dog training trio from Suffolk aiming for Crufts’ glory

Fred Adams, Jacqui Wood and Brooke Smiles at Ace Agility in Glemsford Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Telling the yarn of Sudbury’s silk industry

Silk samples at Vanners Silk in Sudbury Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Stellar shooting performance sees Ipswich gain revenge over Westminster

Veron Eze breaks through the defence despite the illegal contact Photo: PAVEL KRICKA

Insurer employing hundreds of staff in Ipswich issues ‘no deal’ Brexit warning

Direct Line Group signage Mandatory credit - Photo: VisMedia
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists