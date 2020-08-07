Can you spot yourself soaking up the sun in our hottest day gallery?
PUBLISHED: 19:17 07 August 2020 | UPDATED: 19:17 07 August 2020
Today is officially the hottest day of 2020 so far - and, judging by these pictures, you have certainly been enjoying the sun.
Our photographers Sarah Lucy Brown and Neil Didsbury were out early covering the glorious sunshine, with Sarah capturing some breathtaking pictures of the sun rising at Shingle Street at around 5am.
Silhouettes of early risers can be seen marvelling at the breathtaking sight of the light breaking over the sea, while mist descended over nearby fields.
The temperature, already warm overnight, steadily rose during the day - reaching above 30C in most places.
The hottest recorded temperature was in Santon Downham, which reached a blistering 34C.
There have been fears that the warm weather could lead to a rise in coronavirus transmissions, with people ignoring social distancing rules on beaches and in public parks.
Yet while beaches places such as Christchurch Park and the beaches at Aldeburgh and Southwold were busy, everyone having fun in the sun seemed to be staying safe at the same time.
Pictured in our gallery are Rosie and Nikki Pullen catching the rays in Christchurch Park, people enjoying ice creams and a game of ping pong on Southwold beach and sunseekers swimming with inflatable toys in Aldeburgh.
Some, however, preferred to just set up a deck chair on the beach and read a book.
Temperatures are expected to hover around the high 20s to low 30s every day until mid next week.
The Met Office has issued a level three heatwave warning, indicating increasingly hot conditions.
Saturday is set to be slightly cooler at 29C to 30C, but temperatures are set to rise to 30C again on Sunday.
As the mercury rises, GPs have reminded people to stay hydrated, avoid direct sunlight and to use sun cream and sunglasses.
