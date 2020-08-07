Gallery

Can you spot yourself soaking up the sun in our hottest day gallery?

Southwold on the hottest day of the year so far. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY Archant

Today is officially the hottest day of 2020 so far - and, judging by these pictures, you have certainly been enjoying the sun.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The sunrises over the calm sea at Shingle Street on the hottest day of the year. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The sunrises over the calm sea at Shingle Street on the hottest day of the year. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Our photographers Sarah Lucy Brown and Neil Didsbury were out early covering the glorious sunshine, with Sarah capturing some breathtaking pictures of the sun rising at Shingle Street at around 5am.

MORE: See this glorious sunrise over Suffolk on hottest day of the year

Mist rises over the fields near Hollesley at dawn Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Mist rises over the fields near Hollesley at dawn Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Silhouettes of early risers can be seen marvelling at the breathtaking sight of the light breaking over the sea, while mist descended over nearby fields.

The temperature, already warm overnight, steadily rose during the day - reaching above 30C in most places.

Suffolk could see temperatures rise as high as 36C Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY Suffolk could see temperatures rise as high as 36C Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

The hottest recorded temperature was in Santon Downham, which reached a blistering 34C.

MORE: It’s official - Today is the hottest day of the year for Suffolk

Southwold on the hottest day of the year so far. Picture: Neil Didsbury Southwold on the hottest day of the year so far. Picture: Neil Didsbury

There have been fears that the warm weather could lead to a rise in coronavirus transmissions, with people ignoring social distancing rules on beaches and in public parks.

Yet while beaches places such as Christchurch Park and the beaches at Aldeburgh and Southwold were busy, everyone having fun in the sun seemed to be staying safe at the same time.

People enjoying the beach at Aldeburgh on the hottest day of the year so far. Picture: Neil Didsbury People enjoying the beach at Aldeburgh on the hottest day of the year so far. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Pictured in our gallery are Rosie and Nikki Pullen catching the rays in Christchurch Park, people enjoying ice creams and a game of ping pong on Southwold beach and sunseekers swimming with inflatable toys in Aldeburgh.

Some, however, preferred to just set up a deck chair on the beach and read a book.

Claire and Ruby Pearsons enjoying the heatwave in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Claire and Ruby Pearsons enjoying the heatwave in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Temperatures are expected to hover around the high 20s to low 30s every day until mid next week.

The Met Office has issued a level three heatwave warning, indicating increasingly hot conditions.

People have been visiting beaches up and down the county to enjoy the sunshine Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY People have been visiting beaches up and down the county to enjoy the sunshine Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Saturday is set to be slightly cooler at 29C to 30C, but temperatures are set to rise to 30C again on Sunday.

As the mercury rises, GPs have reminded people to stay hydrated, avoid direct sunlight and to use sun cream and sunglasses.

Temperatures are set to rise as the afternoon continues Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY Temperatures are set to rise as the afternoon continues Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Southwold on the hottest day of the year so far Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY Southwold on the hottest day of the year so far Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Southwold on the hottest day of the year so far. Picture: Neil Didsbury Southwold on the hottest day of the year so far. Picture: Neil Didsbury

People enjoying the beach at Aldeburgh on the hottest day of the year so far. Picture: Neil Didsbury People enjoying the beach at Aldeburgh on the hottest day of the year so far. Picture: Neil Didsbury

People enjoying the beach at Aldeburgh on the hottest day of the year so far. Picture: Neil Didsbury People enjoying the beach at Aldeburgh on the hottest day of the year so far. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Southwold on the hottest day of the year so far. Picture: Neil Didsbury Southwold on the hottest day of the year so far. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Lily, Lisa and Megan Carr enjoying the heatwave in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Lily, Lisa and Megan Carr enjoying the heatwave in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Lewis and Emma Rowland enjoying the heatwave in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Lewis and Emma Rowland enjoying the heatwave in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Katelyn, Susannah and Bethany Bugg enjoying the heatwave in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Katelyn, Susannah and Bethany Bugg enjoying the heatwave in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

You may also want to watch: