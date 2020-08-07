E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Can you spot yourself soaking up the sun in our hottest day gallery?

PUBLISHED: 19:17 07 August 2020 | UPDATED: 19:17 07 August 2020

Southwold on the hottest day of the year so far. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Southwold on the hottest day of the year so far. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Archant

Today is officially the hottest day of 2020 so far - and, judging by these pictures, you have certainly been enjoying the sun.

The sunrises over the calm sea at Shingle Street on the hottest day of the year. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe sunrises over the calm sea at Shingle Street on the hottest day of the year. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Our photographers Sarah Lucy Brown and Neil Didsbury were out early covering the glorious sunshine, with Sarah capturing some breathtaking pictures of the sun rising at Shingle Street at around 5am.

MORE: See this glorious sunrise over Suffolk on hottest day of the year

Mist rises over the fields near Hollesley at dawn Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNMist rises over the fields near Hollesley at dawn Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Silhouettes of early risers can be seen marvelling at the breathtaking sight of the light breaking over the sea, while mist descended over nearby fields.

The temperature, already warm overnight, steadily rose during the day - reaching above 30C in most places.

Suffolk could see temperatures rise as high as 36C Picture: NEIL DIDSBURYSuffolk could see temperatures rise as high as 36C Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

The hottest recorded temperature was in Santon Downham, which reached a blistering 34C.

MORE: It’s official - Today is the hottest day of the year for Suffolk

Southwold on the hottest day of the year so far. Picture: Neil DidsburySouthwold on the hottest day of the year so far. Picture: Neil Didsbury

There have been fears that the warm weather could lead to a rise in coronavirus transmissions, with people ignoring social distancing rules on beaches and in public parks.

Yet while beaches places such as Christchurch Park and the beaches at Aldeburgh and Southwold were busy, everyone having fun in the sun seemed to be staying safe at the same time.

People enjoying the beach at Aldeburgh on the hottest day of the year so far. Picture: Neil DidsburyPeople enjoying the beach at Aldeburgh on the hottest day of the year so far. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Pictured in our gallery are Rosie and Nikki Pullen catching the rays in Christchurch Park, people enjoying ice creams and a game of ping pong on Southwold beach and sunseekers swimming with inflatable toys in Aldeburgh.

Some, however, preferred to just set up a deck chair on the beach and read a book.

Claire and Ruby Pearsons enjoying the heatwave in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNClaire and Ruby Pearsons enjoying the heatwave in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Temperatures are expected to hover around the high 20s to low 30s every day until mid next week.

The Met Office has issued a level three heatwave warning, indicating increasingly hot conditions.

People have been visiting beaches up and down the county to enjoy the sunshine Picture: NEIL DIDSBURYPeople have been visiting beaches up and down the county to enjoy the sunshine Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Saturday is set to be slightly cooler at 29C to 30C, but temperatures are set to rise to 30C again on Sunday.

As the mercury rises, GPs have reminded people to stay hydrated, avoid direct sunlight and to use sun cream and sunglasses.

Temperatures are set to rise as the afternoon continues Picture: NEIL DIDSBURYTemperatures are set to rise as the afternoon continues Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Southwold on the hottest day of the year so far Picture: NEIL DIDSBURYSouthwold on the hottest day of the year so far Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Southwold on the hottest day of the year so far. Picture: Neil DidsburySouthwold on the hottest day of the year so far. Picture: Neil Didsbury

People enjoying the beach at Aldeburgh on the hottest day of the year so far. Picture: Neil DidsburyPeople enjoying the beach at Aldeburgh on the hottest day of the year so far. Picture: Neil Didsbury

People enjoying the beach at Aldeburgh on the hottest day of the year so far. Picture: Neil DidsburyPeople enjoying the beach at Aldeburgh on the hottest day of the year so far. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Southwold on the hottest day of the year so far. Picture: Neil DidsburySouthwold on the hottest day of the year so far. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Lily, Lisa and Megan Carr enjoying the heatwave in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNLily, Lisa and Megan Carr enjoying the heatwave in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Lewis and Emma Rowland enjoying the heatwave in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNLewis and Emma Rowland enjoying the heatwave in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Katelyn, Susannah and Bethany Bugg enjoying the heatwave in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNKatelyn, Susannah and Bethany Bugg enjoying the heatwave in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Farmers distraught as harvest yields plummet

Harvest 2020 on the Euston Estate Picture: PETE MATSELL

Multi-car pile up closes A12 in both directions

The crash happened on the A12 at Farnham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two clubs showing interest in Ipswich Town striker Norwood

James Norwood has attracted interest from Fleetwood Town and Dundee United. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘Landmark’ seaside restaurant building goes up for sale

Lots of buyer interest is expected as 152 Aldeburgh High Street goes on the market Picture: SAVILLS

Most Read

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Farmers distraught as harvest yields plummet

Harvest 2020 on the Euston Estate Picture: PETE MATSELL

Multi-car pile up closes A12 in both directions

The crash happened on the A12 at Farnham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two clubs showing interest in Ipswich Town striker Norwood

James Norwood has attracted interest from Fleetwood Town and Dundee United. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘Landmark’ seaside restaurant building goes up for sale

Lots of buyer interest is expected as 152 Aldeburgh High Street goes on the market Picture: SAVILLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Street drinker who stole mask from shop dummy jailed for eight weeks

Ty Edwards was jailed for eight weeks for breaching a court order for the second time in a week Picture: SUFFOK CONSTABULARY

20 films turning 20 in 2020

X-Men (2000). Picture: Twentieth Century Fox/IMDB

5 places to cycle off-road across Suffolk

Cycling is the perfect family day out - and is a great form of exercise Picture: Getty Images

A134 blocked after crash between car and motorcycle

A red Ford car and a black motorcycle have been involved in a crash on the A134 near Sudbury, Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Can you spot yourself soaking up the sun in our hottest day gallery?

Southwold on the hottest day of the year so far. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY