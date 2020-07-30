Here comes the sun! Suffolk set for hottest day of the year

Temperatures could reach as high as 34C in Suffolk on Friday, say forecasters.

Suffolk could see the hottest day of the year on Friday with temperatures predicted to soar as high as 34C across the county.

The UK is set to be treated to a short warm spell with temperatures expected to reach the high 20s today before rising again tomorrow.

However, there could be a rainy end to the nice weather with possible thunderstorms appearing during Friday evening.

Zoe Johnson, forecaster for Weatherquest, said that if temperatures do reach the predicted 31-34 degrees tomorrow it would be the warmest day of the year so far.

She said: “There are a few patchy areas of cloud this morning but today will mostly be dry and warm.

“It will be a lovely day and if you are not such a big fan of really warm temperature it will be the nicer of the two days.

“There is a south easterly wind which is bringing the warmer air from the continent to the UK.

“There could be highs of 27 or 28 degrees today which will be slightly cooler towards the east coast.

“It will be clear overnight and tomorrow looks to be dry and fine as well.

“We could be looking at highs of 31 to 34 degrees, which would most certainly make it the hottest day of the month and possibly of the year.

“It will also feel more humid as the day goes on.”

Despite the hot temperatures, a build up of cloud could see some heavy rain and thunderstorms developing in the region later in the afternoon and into the evening.