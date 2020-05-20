E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk enjoys hottest day of the year – but thunder storms could hit tomorrow

PUBLISHED: 18:39 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:39 20 May 2020

A family enjoiy a dip in the sea Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A family enjoiy a dip in the sea Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Sun lovers in Suffolk have enjoyed the hottest day of the year from home in a slightly different way as coronavirus lockdown continues.

Keith, Jacqui and Leo enjoying a day at the beach Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNKeith, Jacqui and Leo enjoying a day at the beach Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

It was the hottest day so far for both the county and the country on Wednesday, May 18, as the mercury rose to 27.8C in Heathrow and 27.5C in Santon Downham.

But as the coronavirus lockdown continues, it seems paddling pools and BBQs have been the most popular choice to enjoy the sun in the county.

There has however been some scope for enjoying the outdoors, with the ease in lockdown measures introduced last week meaning sun seekers can sun bathe at parks and beaches – as long as they obey social distancing guidelines.

Felixstowe was a hotspot as some people headed for the coast with people playing in the sea and sunbathing on the beach, with kiosks doing a roaring trade in ice creams.

Sophie, Daniella and Molly enjoy a day at the beach Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSophie, Daniella and Molly enjoy a day at the beach Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Zoe Johnson, meteorologist at Norwich-based Weatherquest, said temperatures are set to remain in the 20s for the remainder of the week – but thunder storms could hit the county on Thursday morning.

Miss Johnson said: “Today was the hottest day of the year so far – beating the record set yesterday at Santon Downham.

“Thursday has potential for some heavy rain and thunder storms in the region from as early as 7am and throughout the morning.

“But it should turn nicer later after midday, with most places set to be dry and sunny. Temperatures could be as high as 26C to 27C in the southern parts of the county.”

Queues for ice creams as people flocked to Felixstowe to enjoy the hottest day of the year so far Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNQueues for ice creams as people flocked to Felixstowe to enjoy the hottest day of the year so far Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Patricia Yates, acting chief executive at Visit Britain, said 2020 has to be the “year of domestic tourism” as a result of the pandemic, with the industry set to lose tens of billions of pounds.

Ms Yates told a government select committee: “Every time we do the modelling the figures get worse. So for inbound, I mean we were looking at the beginning of this year at about £26.6 billion coming from inbound tourism - we reckon a £15 billion drop on that.

“And for domestic, an industry that’s normally worth about £80 billion, a £22 billion drop on that.”

People flocked to Felixstowe to enjoy the hottest day of the year so far Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPeople flocked to Felixstowe to enjoy the hottest day of the year so far Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sunbathing on the beach at Felixstowe on the hottest day of the year so far Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSunbathing on the beach at Felixstowe on the hottest day of the year so far Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

People enjoyed fish and chips by the sea on one of the hottest days of the year so far Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPeople enjoyed fish and chips by the sea on one of the hottest days of the year so far Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

People flocked to Felixstowe to enjoy the hottest day of the year so far Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPeople flocked to Felixstowe to enjoy the hottest day of the year so far Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘We don’t want kids to be traumatised’ - schools and nurseries on preparing for more children in June

Schools and nurseries are trying to come up with plans for opening up to more children from June 1 Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Return to work after furlough won’t be simple, expert warns

Vicky Webber of Lovewell Blake Picture: PAUL HARRISON PHOTOGRAPHY

Retail chain adopts ‘zero tolerance’ approach as staff spat at and abused

Central England Co-op has rising numbers of staff targeted by customers spitting and coughing at them in recent weeks Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Pair freed after car lands upside down in field quarter mile from road

A farmer assisted police by lifting the damaged car to the nearby road using machinery. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Plans for 36,000 homes in Essex ‘garden communities’ found to be unsound by inspector – but link road set for green light

Rosie Pearson, of Campaign Against Urban Sprawl in Essex (CAUSE). Picture: ROSIE PEARSON

Most Read

‘We don’t want kids to be traumatised’ - schools and nurseries on preparing for more children in June

Schools and nurseries are trying to come up with plans for opening up to more children from June 1 Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Return to work after furlough won’t be simple, expert warns

Vicky Webber of Lovewell Blake Picture: PAUL HARRISON PHOTOGRAPHY

Retail chain adopts ‘zero tolerance’ approach as staff spat at and abused

Central England Co-op has rising numbers of staff targeted by customers spitting and coughing at them in recent weeks Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Pair freed after car lands upside down in field quarter mile from road

A farmer assisted police by lifting the damaged car to the nearby road using machinery. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Plans for 36,000 homes in Essex ‘garden communities’ found to be unsound by inspector – but link road set for green light

Rosie Pearson, of Campaign Against Urban Sprawl in Essex (CAUSE). Picture: ROSIE PEARSON

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Post-mortem of newborn baby girl whose body was found at recycling centre inconclusive

A post-mortem examination carried out after the body of a newborn baby was found onsite at Sackers in Needham Market has been inconclusive Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Distraction burglars steal cash and golden bracelet after asking to look for lost dog

Two burglars distracted a victim by asking to look for their lost dog before taking cash and a gold bracelet from his Levington home. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Air ambulance called after man falls from first storey window

An East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to the incident in Ipswich. Picture: EAAA

Man faces murder trial over death of stabbed pub landlord

A man was found dead at the Swiss Bell pub in Braintree. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Clubs can’t end season because they feel like it - CEO says League One ‘must be decided on pitch, not in boardroom’

Sunderland CEO Jim Rodwell has slammed clubs who want to finish the League One season early
Drive 24