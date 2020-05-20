Suffolk enjoys hottest day of the year – but thunder storms could hit tomorrow

Sun lovers in Suffolk have enjoyed the hottest day of the year from home in a slightly different way as coronavirus lockdown continues.

It was the hottest day so far for both the county and the country on Wednesday, May 18, as the mercury rose to 27.8C in Heathrow and 27.5C in Santon Downham.

But as the coronavirus lockdown continues, it seems paddling pools and BBQs have been the most popular choice to enjoy the sun in the county.

There has however been some scope for enjoying the outdoors, with the ease in lockdown measures introduced last week meaning sun seekers can sun bathe at parks and beaches – as long as they obey social distancing guidelines.

Felixstowe was a hotspot as some people headed for the coast with people playing in the sea and sunbathing on the beach, with kiosks doing a roaring trade in ice creams.

Zoe Johnson, meteorologist at Norwich-based Weatherquest, said temperatures are set to remain in the 20s for the remainder of the week – but thunder storms could hit the county on Thursday morning.

Miss Johnson said: “Today was the hottest day of the year so far – beating the record set yesterday at Santon Downham.

“Thursday has potential for some heavy rain and thunder storms in the region from as early as 7am and throughout the morning.

“But it should turn nicer later after midday, with most places set to be dry and sunny. Temperatures could be as high as 26C to 27C in the southern parts of the county.”

Patricia Yates, acting chief executive at Visit Britain, said 2020 has to be the “year of domestic tourism” as a result of the pandemic, with the industry set to lose tens of billions of pounds.

Ms Yates told a government select committee: “Every time we do the modelling the figures get worse. So for inbound, I mean we were looking at the beginning of this year at about £26.6 billion coming from inbound tourism - we reckon a £15 billion drop on that.

“And for domestic, an industry that’s normally worth about £80 billion, a £22 billion drop on that.”

