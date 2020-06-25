E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Hottest day of the year predicted before thunderstorms hit on Friday

PUBLISHED: 07:30 25 June 2020

Suffolk is bracing for the hottest day of the year today before thunderstorms arrive tomorrow Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk is bracing for the hottest day of the year today before thunderstorms arrive tomorrow Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Forecasters are predicting temperatures in the region could break this year’s records for the second day running, before thunderstorms arrive on Friday.

The high temperatures come as a mini heatwave continues across the east and south east of England, with temperatures climbing towards 30C in Suffolk and Essex.

Yesterday broke the nation’s record for the hottest day of the year after temperatures of 32.6C were recorded at London Heathrow Airport, beating the previous record of 28.2C at Santon Downham in Suffolk on May 20.

MORE: Yellow weather warning for storms issued

Forecaster Fred Best, from Norfolk-based Weatherquest, said today could again be the hottest day of the year, with temperatures reaching a blistering 29.5C in Lakenheath yesterday.

Mr Best added: “It is going to be another hot day Thursday, with unbroken sunshine throughout the day and temperatures inland again pushing upwards in the high 20s and possibly into the 30s. But there will be an onshore breeze close to the coast, bringing temperatures down to a cooler 22C or 23C.

“It could again be the hottest day of the year, with temperatures likely to be within half a degree of yesterday’s highest figures.”

Health minister and Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill said people could take simple steps to keep themselves safe as the hot weather continues.

She said: “Apply sunscreen regularly, stay hydrated, and protect your head from the sun.

“Look out for those who are vulnerable in the heat, and provide support where needed, continuing to follow social distancing guidance.”

But the glorious sunshine is not set to stay, forecasters warn – with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms and potential torrential downpours on Friday.

The storms could bring between 30-50mm of rain in an hour, with hail and lightning also forecast.

Mr Best said: “Friday will be when things take a turn, with thundery downpours in the afternoon as the drier morning becomes more unsettled.

“Again, temperatures will be pushing into the high 20s and the coast will be slightly cooler as we head into a cooler weekend.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

Man understood to have died after falling from third floor flat in Ipswich

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

Plans for new 200,000 bird chicken farm near rural village submitted

A new 188,000 bird chicken farm is planned near to Thorndon in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

The number of coronavirus deaths in Suffolk neighbourhoods have been revealed. Some members of the public are choosing to wear masks during the pandemic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Lambert stepped aside and Roy went crazy... I’m still traumatised’ - former Town striker Bent on ex-boss Keane

Former Ipswich Town striker Darren Bent has recalled an incident at Aston Villa in 2014 involving current Town boss Paul Lambert and ex-Blues manager Roy Keane. Picture; PA

Most Read

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

Man understood to have died after falling from third floor flat in Ipswich

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

Plans for new 200,000 bird chicken farm near rural village submitted

A new 188,000 bird chicken farm is planned near to Thorndon in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

The number of coronavirus deaths in Suffolk neighbourhoods have been revealed. Some members of the public are choosing to wear masks during the pandemic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Lambert stepped aside and Roy went crazy... I’m still traumatised’ - former Town striker Bent on ex-boss Keane

Former Ipswich Town striker Darren Bent has recalled an incident at Aston Villa in 2014 involving current Town boss Paul Lambert and ex-Blues manager Roy Keane. Picture; PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Port detainees kept too long in poor conditions, watchdog report finds

The holding room at Felixstowe pictured during an unannounced inspection Picture: HMI PRISONS

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after man falls from balcony in Ipswich

A murder investigation has been launched after a man fell from three storeys to his death in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

New homes get go-ahead despite concerns over bats

Plans have now been approved for the site in Brantham near Manningtree. Picture: GRANVILLE DEVELOPMENTS/BABERGH DISTRICT COUNCIL

Hottest day of the year predicted before thunderstorms hit on Friday

Suffolk is bracing for the hottest day of the year today before thunderstorms arrive tomorrow Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Retirement village or gated development? Multi-million plot for sale in Clacton

The plot of land north of Clacton has approval for an 81-bungalow retirement village Picture: GOOGLE MAPS