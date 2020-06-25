Hottest day of the year predicted before thunderstorms hit on Friday

Forecasters are predicting temperatures in the region could break this year’s records for the second day running, before thunderstorms arrive on Friday.

The high temperatures come as a mini heatwave continues across the east and south east of England, with temperatures climbing towards 30C in Suffolk and Essex.

Yesterday broke the nation’s record for the hottest day of the year after temperatures of 32.6C were recorded at London Heathrow Airport, beating the previous record of 28.2C at Santon Downham in Suffolk on May 20.

Forecaster Fred Best, from Norfolk-based Weatherquest, said today could again be the hottest day of the year, with temperatures reaching a blistering 29.5C in Lakenheath yesterday.

Mr Best added: “It is going to be another hot day Thursday, with unbroken sunshine throughout the day and temperatures inland again pushing upwards in the high 20s and possibly into the 30s. But there will be an onshore breeze close to the coast, bringing temperatures down to a cooler 22C or 23C.

“It could again be the hottest day of the year, with temperatures likely to be within half a degree of yesterday’s highest figures.”

Health minister and Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill said people could take simple steps to keep themselves safe as the hot weather continues.

She said: “Apply sunscreen regularly, stay hydrated, and protect your head from the sun.

“Look out for those who are vulnerable in the heat, and provide support where needed, continuing to follow social distancing guidance.”

But the glorious sunshine is not set to stay, forecasters warn – with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms and potential torrential downpours on Friday.

The storms could bring between 30-50mm of rain in an hour, with hail and lightning also forecast.

Mr Best said: “Friday will be when things take a turn, with thundery downpours in the afternoon as the drier morning becomes more unsettled.

“Again, temperatures will be pushing into the high 20s and the coast will be slightly cooler as we head into a cooler weekend.”