It's official...Today is the hottest day of the year!

PUBLISHED: 14:18 29 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:18 29 June 2019

June 29 is officially the hottest day of the year in Suffolk, forecasters say Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

June 29 is officially the hottest day of the year in Suffolk, forecasters say Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

As temperatures continue to soar across Suffolk and north Essex, forecasters have confirmed today is the county's hottest day of the year.

With hours of sunlight left to go, temperatures have already topped the previous heights recorded earlier this month, with Santon Downham reaching 28.5C at midday.

But forecasters believe there is still time to see temperatures rise further, potentially reaching 30C.

Phil Garner, meteorologist at East Anglian-based Weatherquest, said today will get even hotter.

"We're seeing temperatures between 28C and 29C across the county," he said.

"It has been a very warm day and I expect it will get even warmer as the day continues.

"So far, Santon Downham has reached 28.5C, but this could get even hotter."

Ipswich has been treated to a glorious day of sunshine so far, but doesn't look set to be breaking county records at a pleasant 26C.

As many make their way to the county's coastline to enjoy a dip and a paddle, the RNLI have continued to stress the importance of water safety.

Those who find themselves in troubled water are reminded to "float to live", while families are urged to only swim at lifeguarded beaches.

