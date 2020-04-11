Suffolk’s hottest day of the year – but prepare for possible thunderstorms

Suffolk has seen its highest temperatures of the year so far – but thunderstorms could be on the way.

Highs of 24 degrees were recorded today in Suffolk. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Highs of 24 degrees were recorded today in Suffolk. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Highs of 24C were recorded in Santon Downham, near Brandon, making today the hottest day of the year in the county.

Police warned the public earlier in the week not to be tempted to break social distancing rules by the good weather.

On Friday April 10 Suffolk police received 175 complaints from the public reporting people who had ignored the government plea to stay at home and issued 40 warnings.

But Weatherquest meteorologist Dan Holley has predicted the sunny Easter weather could take a turn for the worst later on Saturday evening.

He has predicted that the blue skies could change later as isolated but heavy showers drift over from Northamptonshire.

He said: “These showers might come during the late evening, maybe even midnight - then tomorrow evening there is a much higher chance of storms in the afternoon.

“Not everyone will see them and they won’t be across the whole of Suffolk however, these are much slower and where they do appear they may stick there for some time and even lead to a little bit of flooding in those areas.”

Mr Holley explained that the warmest weather had been seen by those further west inland as they’re far away from the cooling coastal breezes found in the east.