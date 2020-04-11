E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Suffolk’s hottest day of the year – but prepare for possible thunderstorms

PUBLISHED: 19:34 11 April 2020 | UPDATED: 20:16 11 April 2020

The sun was shining today across Suffolk. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk has seen its highest temperatures of the year so far – but thunderstorms could be on the way.

Highs of 24 degrees were recorded today in Suffolk. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Highs of 24C were recorded in Santon Downham, near Brandon, making today the hottest day of the year in the county.

Police warned the public earlier in the week not to be tempted to break social distancing rules by the good weather.

On Friday April 10 Suffolk police received 175 complaints from the public reporting people who had ignored the government plea to stay at home and issued 40 warnings.

But Weatherquest meteorologist Dan Holley has predicted the sunny Easter weather could take a turn for the worst later on Saturday evening.

He has predicted that the blue skies could change later as isolated but heavy showers drift over from Northamptonshire.

He said: “These showers might come during the late evening, maybe even midnight - then tomorrow evening there is a much higher chance of storms in the afternoon.

“Not everyone will see them and they won’t be across the whole of Suffolk however, these are much slower and where they do appear they may stick there for some time and even lead to a little bit of flooding in those areas.”

Mr Holley explained that the warmest weather had been seen by those further west inland as they’re far away from the cooling coastal breezes found in the east.

Most Read

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

19 firms trading during coronavirus lockdown told to close

19 Suffolk companies trading during the coronavirus lockdown have been told to close by Trading Standards (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich: Evil thug jailed indefinitely for horrific attack on baby

Byron Braybrook

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

‘He was the epitome of kindness’ – Family pays tribute to Suffolk GP who died after contracting coronavirus

Family pays tribute to Dr Fayez Ayache who has tragically died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

