Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hopkins Homes denies misleading house buyers over play area

PUBLISHED: 19:22 07 February 2019

Suffolk developer Hopkins Homes denies contravening rules under the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations, Ipswich Crown Court heard. Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk developer Hopkins Homes denies contravening rules under the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations, Ipswich Crown Court heard. Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk housing developer and its sales and marketing director have denied misleading three house buyers about a children’s play area on a large green space on a development in Leiston.

Before Ipswich Crown Court today were Hopkins Homes and Lee Barnard who are both accused of contravening rules under the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations.

Barnard, 42, of Sutton’s Road, Worlingham, and the company, which is based at Melton Park, near Woodbridge, are accused by Trading Standards of six regulation breaches.

They deny all the charges and their trial, which is expected to last up to six days, will take place either in June or October at a court which has yet to be decided.

The charges relate to misleading omissions in relation to the sale of three houses in Poppy Way, Kingsfisher Place, Leiston, between 2015 and 2016.

Barnard and Hopkins Homes are alleged to have engaged in a commercial practice with a misleading omission by omitting or hiding material information in relation to a plan to construct a children’s play area on a substantial portion of an undeveloped green area nearby.

They are also accused of three counts of engaging in commercial practice with a misleading statement, which led the buyers of the properties to believe the green area would remain in that state.

On Thursday Judge Martyn Levett dismissed two charges faced by Hopkins Homes and Barnard after hearing legal argument from barristers in the case.

One of the charges relates to engaging in a commercial practice with a misleading omission and the other relates to engaging in a commercial practice with a misleading statement.

The two charges relate to a fourth property in Poppy Way.

After Thursday’s hearing, a spokesperson from Hopkins Homes said: “We strongly deny the accusations that have been brought against us and will continue to challenge them in the Crown Court. As the matter remains ongoing, we are unable to provide further comment at this stage.”

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Every home on new housing estate built in wrong place

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Norwich bid to gain biological advantage with bizarre pink dressing room... but Ipswich have a plan to turn it Blue

Norwich City have painted the away dressing room at Carrow Road pink this season. Picture: LEEDS UNITED

Community spirit in wake of ‘shocking’ death crash

Police at the scene of the accidenton the Essex/Suffolk border Picture: PAUL GEATER

Most Read

Every home on new housing estate built in wrong place

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich bid to gain biological advantage with bizarre pink dressing room... but Ipswich have a plan to turn it Blue

#includeImage($article, 225)

Community spirit in wake of ‘shocking’ death crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

What we know so far about human remains found in Leiston

Forensics services are among those at the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Human remains thought to have been found after building fire

Police remain on the scene at Victory Road Picture: ARCHANT

Bacon’s Bites: Six Nations brings out the patriot...Non-League Podcast rocks...Not long now for speedway!

Owen Farrell (centre) and his England team-mates have a team huddle after their win in the Guinness Six Nations match at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Photo: PA SPORT

Appeal to help man without use of his legs buy a specially-adapted car

Carl Collins (left) with his brother Richard (right). Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hopkins Homes denies misleading house buyers over play area

Suffolk developer Hopkins Homes denies contravening rules under the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations, Ipswich Crown Court heard. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists