Milestone reached in £39m hub project

PUBLISHED: 12:14 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:14 01 August 2019

Left to right: West Suffolk councillor, Joanna Rayner, senior project manager at RG Carter, Richard Groom, executive library manager from Suffolk Libraries Kate Ashton, director at West Suffolk Council Alex Wilson and head of primary care at West Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group, Lois Wreathall Picture: RG CARTER

Archant

Construction of a multi-million pound hub in Mildenhall - which will integrate health, leisure, education and advice services under one roof - has reached another milestone.

The first phase of steel framework at the Mildenhall hub has been completed Picture: RG CARTERThe first phase of steel framework at the Mildenhall hub has been completed Picture: RG CARTER

The first phase of steel framework, which will form part of the hub, is now complete as the £39million project begins to take shape.

Once completed, the hub will be home to a new school, leisure centre, health centre, town library, Job Centre, Citizens' Advice Bureau, children's centre as well as office space for police and council staff.

Builders RG Carter gave a site tour to partners in the project, which allowed a first glimpse of where their new facilities will be housed.

Richard Groom, senior project manager at RG Carter, said: "This is the latest milestone in the creation of this innovative and unique development. "Construction on the structure will continue to progress over the coming months and we look forward to handing over the building later next year, for the benefit of the community."

The hub is due to open in late 2020, and the next stages in development include the completion of the remaining steel framework and commencing work on the upper floors.

Joanna Rayner, West Suffolk Council's cabinet member for leisure, culture and community hubs, said: "The purpose of the Mildenhall Hub is to deliver better facilities for the community of Mildenhall and the surrounding villages.

"It's about health, leisure, education, library services, police and Council and advice services all working together from one site for the benefit of people who live in the area.

"It is about being more accessible, collectively more resilient to the financial challenges ahead and working more collaboratively to help our local communities. It is a unique and ambitious project and it is great to see the progress being made."

To learn more about the Mildenhall facilities and its benefits to the community, visit to www.mildenhallhub.info

